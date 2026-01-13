72 combat engagements recorded at the front: 26 attacks already repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

$43.260.18
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 7242 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 14622 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 15891 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 20537 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 30754 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47716 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35647 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33873 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59508 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Popular news
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 11095 views
Kyiv and part of the region switched to emergency blackouts: Ministry of Energy explainedJanuary 13, 06:39 AM • 4006 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 5096 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 18552 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 20391 views
72 combat engagements recorded at the front: 26 attacks already repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 26 attacks, with two more battles ongoing.

72 combat engagements recorded at the front: 26 attacks already repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian troops have already repelled 26 attacks, UNN reports.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 88 shellings, eight of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, there were three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka and Dehtiarne. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions, advancing towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, four combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Kolodiazi and towards the settlements of Lypove and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks today in the areas of the settlements of Dronivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the area of Stupochky and towards Pryvillia. 

The defense forces stopped ten enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The aggressor tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 28 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and towards Filiia and Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 26 attacks, and two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Rybne, Yehorivka, and Solodke.

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled eight attacks by enemy units in the area of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time. 

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to improve their position in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

