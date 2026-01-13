72 combat engagements recorded at the front: 26 attacks already repelled in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of the day, 72 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where Ukrainian troops have already repelled 26 attacks, UNN reports.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 88 shellings, eight of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, there were three enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka and Dehtiarne. One battle is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions, advancing towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, four combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Kolodiazi and towards the settlements of Lypove and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks today in the areas of the settlements of Dronivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the area of Stupochky and towards Pryvillia.

The defense forces stopped ten enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The aggressor tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Yablunivka, and towards Sofiivka. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 28 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and towards Filiia and Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 26 attacks, and two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Rybne, Yehorivka, and Solodke.

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled eight attacks by enemy units in the area of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to improve their position in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

