The EU proposes to impose sanctions against host Tucker Carlson, who interviewed putin

Tucker Carlson may be sanctioned by the European Union because of his interview with putin. This was stated in an interview with Newsweek by current and former members of the European Parliament, UNN reports.

Carlson's work in russia could put the former Fox News host in conflict with the EU, former Belgian Prime Minister and current member of the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt told Newsweek.

The MP called on the EU to consider imposing an "entry ban" on Carlson, calling him a "mouthpiece" for former President Donald Trump and putin.

Since putin is a war criminal and the EU imposes sanctions on anyone who helps him, it seems logical that the Foreign Service should also look into Carlson's case - He said.

It should be remembered that putin is not just the president of an aggressor country, but is also wanted by the International Criminal Court and accused of genocide and war crimes. Carlson wants to give a podium to someone who is accused of genocide crimes - this is wrong. If putin has something to say, he should say it in front of the ICC - said MEP Urmas Paet, who previously served as Estonia's foreign minister.

He also noted that Carlson had clearly expressed his sympathy for the putin regime, so he may well be included in the sanctions list for such propaganda of the criminal regime. This primarily concerns a ban on entry to EU countries.

The EU External Action Service is the bloc's diplomatic body responsible for foreign policy. In order to add a person to the EU sanctions list, evidence must be submitted to the EEAS for consideration. If the EEAS finds the evidence sufficient, it can refer the case to the European Council, a body composed of national leaders of EU countries that makes the final decision on imposing sanctions.

Thus, any hypothetical sanctions against Carlson may be quite remote, even if this step has sufficient support among European lawmakers and heads of state.

This week Carlson visited russia, where he met with Putin to record an interview. He said that will release the interview soon. The content of Carlson's interview with putin is still unclear, but given that the journalist has long defended russian policy, we can expect it to be favorable to moscow.

