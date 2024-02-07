ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The EU proposes to impose sanctions against host Tucker Carlson, who interviewed putin

The EU proposes to impose sanctions against host Tucker Carlson, who interviewed putin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24797 views

European lawmakers have proposed sanctions against Tucker Carlson for his interview with putin, citing that Carlson's pro-russian views may violate EU policy against helping war criminals.

Tucker Carlson may be sanctioned by the European Union because of his interview with putin. This was stated in an interview with Newsweek by current and former members of the European Parliament, UNN reports.

Details

Carlson's work in russia could put the former Fox News host in conflict with the EU, former Belgian Prime Minister and current member of the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt told Newsweek.

The MP called on the EU to consider imposing an "entry ban" on Carlson, calling him a "mouthpiece" for former President Donald Trump and putin.

Since putin is a war criminal and the EU imposes sanctions on anyone who helps him, it seems logical that the Foreign Service should also look into Carlson's case

- He said.

29.08.23, 15:50 • 512006 views

It should be remembered that putin is not just the president of an aggressor country, but is also wanted by the International Criminal Court and accused of genocide and war crimes. Carlson wants to give a podium to someone who is accused of genocide crimes - this is wrong. If putin has something to say, he should say it in front of the ICC

- said MEP Urmas Paet, who previously served as Estonia's foreign minister.

He also noted that Carlson had clearly expressed his sympathy for the putin regime, so he may well be included in the sanctions list for such propaganda of the criminal regime. This primarily concerns a ban on entry to EU countries.

Context

The EU External Action Service is the bloc's diplomatic body responsible for foreign policy. In order to add a person to the EU sanctions list, evidence must be submitted to the EEAS for consideration. If the EEAS finds the evidence sufficient, it can refer the case to the European Council, a body composed of national leaders of EU countries that makes the final decision on imposing sanctions.

Thus, any hypothetical sanctions against Carlson may be quite remote, even if this step has sufficient support among European lawmakers and heads of state.

Recall

This week Carlson visited russia, where he met with Putin to record an interview. He said that will release the interview soon. The content of Carlson's interview with putin is still unclear, but given that the journalist has long defended russian policy, we can expect it to be favorable to moscow.

Zelenskiy says only a full-fledged tribunal will lift Putin's immunity01.02.24, 18:29 • 26516 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Contact us about advertising