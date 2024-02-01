Zelenskiy says only a full-fledged tribunal will lift Putin's immunity

The Office of the President supports the creation of a Special International Tribunal through a voting procedure in the UN General Assembly or by signing an international treaty with the mandatory abolition of the immunities of the three Russian leaders - the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. This was stated by the deputy head of the OP Andrey Smirnov during the conference, reports UNN.

"We call on lawyers and experts to consider how the future tribunal could overcome the immunity of the Troika: the Russian president, prime minister and foreign minister and try them for the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine. Given its global influence and historical leadership on human rights issues, the UK can play a vital role in further mobilizing international support for this proposal," said Andriy Smirnov.

Smirnov noted that the establishment of an international rather than a hybrid tribunal would be the best way to lift the relevant immunities.

The deputy head of the OP also emphasized that many countries are concerned that the hybrid model of the tribunal will make it impossible to bring Putin, Lukashenko, Lavrov and other high-ranking leaders to justice, as "they will enjoy personal immunity before the internal hybrid tribunal.

In addition, he reminded that 40 countries are currently negotiating the establishment of a Special Tribunal to try Russia's top leaders for the crime of aggression. The Dutch government has offered to host such a tribunal.

Recall

Last June, MP Fedir Venislavskyi , a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, reportedthat Ukraine insists on establishing a special international tribunal to bring the Russian dictator and his accomplices to justice for the war. It is expected that the special tribunal could start working as early as 2024