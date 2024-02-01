Zelenskiy says only a full-fledged tribunal will lift Putin's immunity

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zelenskiy says only a full-fledged tribunal will lift Putin's immunity

Zelenskiy says only a full-fledged tribunal will lift Putin's immunity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26519 views

Currently, 40 countries are negotiating the establishment of a Special Tribunal to try Russia's top leaders for the crime of aggression. The Dutch government has offered to host such a tribunal. The OP emphasized that the establishment of an international rather than a hybrid tribunal would be the best way to lift the relevant immunities.

The Office of the President supports the creation of a Special International Tribunal through a voting procedure in the UN General Assembly or by signing an international treaty with the mandatory abolition of the immunities of the three Russian leaders - the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister. This was stated by the deputy head of the OP Andrey Smirnov during the conference, reports UNN.

"We call on lawyers and experts to consider how the future tribunal could overcome the immunity of the Troika: the Russian president, prime minister and foreign minister and try them for the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine. Given its global influence and historical leadership on human rights issues, the UK can play a vital role in further mobilizing international support for this proposal," said Andriy Smirnov.

Smirnov noted that the establishment of an international rather than a hybrid tribunal would be the best way to lift the relevant immunities.

The deputy head of the OP also emphasized that many countries are concerned that the hybrid model of the tribunal will make it impossible to bring Putin, Lukashenko, Lavrov and other high-ranking leaders to justice, as "they will enjoy personal immunity before the internal hybrid tribunal.

In addition, he reminded that 40 countries are currently negotiating the establishment of a Special Tribunal to try Russia's top leaders for the crime of aggression. The Dutch government has offered to host such a tribunal.

Last June, MP Fedir Venislavskyi , a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, reportedthat Ukraine insists on establishing a special international tribunal to bring the Russian dictator and his accomplices to justice for the war. It is expected that the special tribunal could start working as early as 2024

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

