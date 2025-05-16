The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia after the 17th package - Kallas

$41.470.07
The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen
09:33 AM • 3600 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

08:56 AM • 12421 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

08:43 AM • 19188 views

Trump said he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up"

May 15, 03:19 PM • 122922 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 150540 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 137457 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 178215 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 108176 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151914 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 378931 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 16, 12:03 AM • 50069 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

May 16, 01:06 AM • 64892 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 64026 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 85564 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

May 16, 03:59 AM • 101365 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 204838 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 197383 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 260476 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 324850 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 378931 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Denis Shmyhal

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Not a victim of Diddy: Justin Bieber had no relationship with the scandalous rapper - media

09:08 AM • 7988 views

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 21537 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 62633 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 100879 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 127538 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Fox News

The New York Times

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Instagram

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia after the 17th package - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Kaja Kallas reported that the EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia. Until now, these sanctions concerned the energy sector, but political pressure is also important.

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia after the 17th package - Kallas

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaya Kallas, announced that the EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia. She clarified that this is not the 17th package that has been talked about recently.

She told reporters during the summit of the European Political Community (EPC), which is taking place in Tirana, Albania, reports UNN.

Details

We [the EU – ed.] have the 17th package. Now we are ready and working on the next package," she said. According to her, these sanctions have so far concerned the energy sector, but political pressure on Russia is also important."I think that political isolation is also important for putting pressure on Russia, and we should all be united on this issue, because we can clearly see that Russia does not want peace,"

- she added.

Addition

European supporters of Ukraine are preparing to introduce additional sanctions against the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, after his failure to appear at the long-awaited negotiations in Turkey between Kyiv and Moscow.

British Defense Minister John Healey said that Ukraine's allies "must act" and "put pressure on Putin" amid uncertainty regarding peace talks in Turkey.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
John Healey
Kaya Kallas
Albania
European Union
United Kingdom
Turkey
