The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia after the 17th package - Kallas

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaya Kallas, announced that the EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia. She clarified that this is not the 17th package that has been talked about recently.

She told reporters during the summit of the European Political Community (EPC), which is taking place in Tirana, Albania, reports UNN.

Details

We [the EU – ed.] have the 17th package. Now we are ready and working on the next package," she said. According to her, these sanctions have so far concerned the energy sector, but political pressure on Russia is also important."I think that political isolation is also important for putting pressure on Russia, and we should all be united on this issue, because we can clearly see that Russia does not want peace," - she added.

Addition

European supporters of Ukraine are preparing to introduce additional sanctions against the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, after his failure to appear at the long-awaited negotiations in Turkey between Kyiv and Moscow.

British Defense Minister John Healey said that Ukraine's allies "must act" and "put pressure on Putin" amid uncertainty regarding peace talks in Turkey.