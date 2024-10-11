Enemy shelled four communities in Chernihiv region: 55 explosions in 24 hours

In Chernihiv region, 55 explosions were recorded over the past day due to enemy shelling with artillery, mortars and drone attacks, the operational command "North" reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

In Chernihiv region, hostile attacks were reportedly recorded in 4 communities:

Horodnyanska community: Moshchenka - 6 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery.

Novhorod-Siverska community: Hremyach - 5 attacks: 11 explosions, likely UAV munitions. Pushkari - 3 explosions, probably by UAVs.

Semenivka community: Liskivka district - 2 attacks: 2 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery. Prohres - 3 attacks: 6 explosions, possibly from 122mm artillery; 1 explosion, possibly from a UAV drone. Mykolayivka - 2 explosions, probably UAVs dropping unexploded ordnance. Mkhy - 3 explosions, possibly 122-mm artillery; 2 explosions, possibly UAVs.

Snovska community: Klusy - 2 attacks: 11 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar. Mlynok - 3 explosions, possibly from a 120-mm mortar. Yeline - 3 explosions, possibly from a 120mm mortar. Huta-Studenetska - 2 explosions, possibly from a 120-mm mortar.

According to the JFO "North", a total of 103 attacks (309 explosions) from various types of weapons were registered in the border area of Chernihiv, Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions over the past day, October 10. Preliminary, there were no civilian casualties.

