The enemy launched 68 drones in Ukraine at night. The Air Force told how many were shot down
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with two ballistic and two guided missiles. They also launched 68 unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of our country.
It is noted that on the night of October 13, 2024, the enemy struck Poltava and Odesa regions with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region - Russia and the TOT of Crimea, two X-59 guided missiles in Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the airspace of the Kursk region, as well as 68 attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel - Russia)
"Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack. As a result of the air battle, 31 enemy UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions. 36 Russian drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active countermeasures by electronic warfare. The information is being clarified," the Air Force said in a stateme.
