Plus 1300 occupants, 9 tanks and 29 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Russian losses in Ukraine amounted to 1300 soldiers, 9 tanks and 29 artillery systems. Total Russian losses since the beginning of the war: 668930 people, 8971 tanks, 19410 artillery systems.
Over the past day, Russians lost another 1300 soldiers, 9 tanks and 29 artillery systems in the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 22 to October 13, 24 were approximately as follows:
- personnel 668930 - (+1300) people
- tanks - 8971 (+9) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 17876 (+49) units,
- artillery systems - 19410 (+29) units,
- MLRS - 1231 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 978 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16992 (+45),
- cruise missiles - 2619 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26584 (+71) units,
- special equipment - 3435 (+1).
