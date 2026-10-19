The enemy is expanding its network of Telegram bots to collect information about the aftermath of strikes on Ukraine — the CPD

$44.860.0250.500.19
ukenru
12:59 PM • 830 views
In Donetsk region, a long curfew will be introduced on November 1 — how long will it last and will there be exceptions
12:22 PM • 5568 views
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine calls on the president to veto the law on workplace safety due to the narrowing of workers’ rights
Exclusive
11:26 AM • 14997 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
10:57 AM • 12254 views
Rubio commented on a possible meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi and mentioned Ukraine
10:21 AM • 15114 views
The number of wounded in Irpin has risen to 17, including eight children Photo
08:03 AM • 19191 views
Russian attack damaged Cosmo Multimall and a medical center in Kyiv - photoPhoto
07:51 AM • 17195 views
During the first ballistic missile strike tonight, there was no information from the partners; during the second, there was - Ihnat
October 19, 05:53 AM • 20574 views
Number of injured in Kyiv following Russia's ballistic missile attack has risenPhotoVideo
October 19, 04:36 AM • 27165 views
A Democratic victory in the elections may not restrain Trump - NYT
October 19, 01:47 AM • 32226 views
Attack on Kyiv: two metro stations will be closed in the morning
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
4.5m/s
77%
756mm
Popular news
Iran proposed talks with the United States on reopening the Strait of Hormuz "within seven days"October 19, 03:30 AM • 17200 views
Oil prices fell from a five-month highOctober 19, 05:15 AM • 19812 views
US threatened Europe with consequences over restrictions on Starlink - FTOctober 19, 06:10 AM • 17044 views
Cindy Crawford and her family break their silence for the first time after the death of their son07:33 AM • 17350 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?10:00 AM • 16235 views
Publications
Exchange card, registration, a contract with a doctor: what maternity hospitals can actually require from a pregnant woman12:11 PM • 5384 views
The Domino Effect: How Strikes on Data Centers Paralyze Russian Businesses
Exclusive
11:26 AM • 15023 views
Arms manufacturers, miners and MPs oppose reducing the reservation quota: will the government listen?10:00 AM • 16355 views
Retrograde Venus and Mercury will bring financial and emotional challenges
Exclusive
October 18, 09:18 AM • 60947 views
Don't rush to reach for the pruning shears: which plants should absolutely not be pruned before winterPhotoOctober 18, 08:37 AM • 60295 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Elon Musk
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Romania
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Musk promises to give a stake in his SpaceX company "to every child in America" — what the promise is worth12:50 PM • 1086 views
Dubai Police has added a Lamborghini to its fleet12:03 PM • 3776 views
The expedition in the Pacific Ocean failed to find Amelia Earhart's plane — the search will continueVideo08:59 AM • 14167 views
Elina Svitolina announced her divorce from her husband08:08 AM • 12758 views
Cindy Crawford and her family break their silence for the first time after the death of their son07:33 AM • 17422 views
Actual
Social network
Shahed-136
Starlink
BFM TV
Heating

The enemy is expanding its network of Telegram bots to collect information about the aftermath of strikes on Ukraine — the CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The CPD warns about Telegram bots that collect photos of the aftermath of attacks for money. Transmitting such data to the enemy is a crime.

The enemy is expanding its network of Telegram bots to collect information about the aftermath of strikes on Ukraine — the CPD

Russia is expanding its network of Telegram bots through which it urges civilians to send photos and videos of the aftermath of Russian drone strikes. The Center for Countering Disinformation reports this, UNN writes.

Behind the promises of financial rewards lies direct cooperation with the special services of the aggressor state. By sending photos or videos of the aftermath of Russian strikes, a person helps the enemy adjust subsequent shelling and becomes an accomplice to the crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

- the statement says.

The CCD urged people not to interact with enemy chatbots. It noted that passing information to the enemy about the deployment of air defense systems, the movement of weapons, or the aftermath of attacks is a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment.

Strikes on Yandex data centers reduced the operation of Kremlin bot networks — CPD14.10.26, 07:31 • 6220 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Explosions
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Life imprisonment
Ukraine