The enemy is expanding its network of Telegram bots to collect information about the aftermath of strikes on Ukraine — the CPD

Russia is expanding its network of Telegram bots through which it urges civilians to send photos and videos of the aftermath of Russian drone strikes. The Center for Countering Disinformation reports this, UNN writes.

Behind the promises of financial rewards lies direct cooperation with the special services of the aggressor state. By sending photos or videos of the aftermath of Russian strikes, a person helps the enemy adjust subsequent shelling and becomes an accomplice to the crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - the statement says.

The CCD urged people not to interact with enemy chatbots. It noted that passing information to the enemy about the deployment of air defense systems, the movement of weapons, or the aftermath of attacks is a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment.

Strikes on Yandex data centers reduced the operation of Kremlin bot networks — CPD