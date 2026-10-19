The enemy is expanding its network of Telegram bots to collect information about the aftermath of strikes on Ukraine — the CPD
Kyiv • UNN
The CPD warns about Telegram bots that collect photos of the aftermath of attacks for money. Transmitting such data to the enemy is a crime.
Russia is expanding its network of Telegram bots through which it urges civilians to send photos and videos of the aftermath of Russian drone strikes. The Center for Countering Disinformation reports this, UNN writes.
Behind the promises of financial rewards lies direct cooperation with the special services of the aggressor state. By sending photos or videos of the aftermath of Russian strikes, a person helps the enemy adjust subsequent shelling and becomes an accomplice to the crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine
The CCD urged people not to interact with enemy chatbots. It noted that passing information to the enemy about the deployment of air defense systems, the movement of weapons, or the aftermath of attacks is a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment.
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