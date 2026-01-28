$42.960.17
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has begun a visit to China to reset economic relations. This is the first visit of a British head of government to the PRC in eight years.

The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has begun a three-day visit to China to bring bilateral relations out of the "ice age" and open up new opportunities for British exports. This is the first visit by a British head of government to the PRC in eight years.

Starmer arrived in the Chinese capital leading a large delegation, which included more than 50 executives from leading corporations (including HSBC, Rolls-Royce, and GSK), as well as cultural and sports figures. The main goal of the trip is to sign a series of memorandums on investments in the automotive industry and financial sector, which should stimulate the growth of the British economy.

Reasons for the resumption of Britain's contacts with China

According to political observer Hennadiy Dubov, London seeks to establish a dialogue with the world's second-largest economy and reduce dependence on the unpredictable policies of the United States of America. The expert emphasizes that Donald Trump's policy is a key factor in Britain's decision to intensify contacts with Beijing.

I think that Trump's policy fundamentally affects this situation, given that the United States today talks about the unacceptability of cooperation with its strategic rival - the People's Republic of China.

- notes the expert.

Hennadiy Dubov is convinced that the United States is putting strong pressure on Great Britain and the countries of the European Union through the introduction of tariffs. The observer also recalls recent high-profile statements and actions by the US, particularly regarding Greenland. In this regard, European states are forced to react. 

European and Canadian initiatives regarding China

The expert draws attention to the fact that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also recently stated the need to strengthen strategic positions in relations with Beijing, and similar steps have already been taken by other European leaders.

This is, in essence, an attempt to find a certain counterbalance in relations with the United States: Britain does not want to be tied only to one strong player.

- says Dubov.

Possible US reaction to the deepening of relations between Britain and China

The observer commented on what the United States' reaction to the intensification of Great Britain's contacts with China might be:

"Tariffs are a serious instrument of influence and pressure, and it is painful. Trade between the countries exceeds 300 billion dollars, and Britain sells more than it buys. Therefore, any increase in rates will be significant. In addition, the United States is a serious arms manufacturer, which, in particular, the Armed Forces of Great Britain purchase, and problems may also arise here. But now I don't think it will go anywhere far or have serious consequences. At least at this stage."

Assessing the intensification of contacts between Europe and Great Britain with China, the expert considers it rather limited. According to Hennadiy Dubov, at the moment it is mainly about symbolic steps, and it is too early to talk about serious practical decisions. 

Diversification of Europe's foreign economic ties

Separately, the political observer emphasizes the general trend towards the diversification of foreign economic ties.

Europe does not want to replace dependence on the US with dependence on China or other countries. Dependence, one way or another, exists in all countries of the world. But if you have only one big partner, you will constantly have to reckon with the form of its policy. This is dangerous.

- notes the expert.

EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine27.01.26, 17:20 • 81131 view

Instead, Hennadiy Dubov emphasizes that expanding the circle of partners provides more room for maneuver.

New stage of EU foreign policy

According to the expert, the current model of Europe's development is gradually exhausting itself.

"The well-being of the European Union was based on three pillars: American security guarantees, cheap Chinese labor, and cheap energy from Russia. Now something needs to change."

As the observer notes, all these factors are effectively ceasing to operate simultaneously, and this forces Europe to revise its foreign policy, particularly in the field of trade, and also to look for ways to keep European capital from flowing to American stock markets.

"This is just the beginning of a big process, and the revision of Britain's relations with China is part of it," Hennadiy Dubov concluded. 

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

