The Economist: Ukrainian kamikaze drones are the weapons of the future

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101708 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128386 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129640 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171162 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169181 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275335 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177803 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167004 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244092 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101386 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84071 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80699 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93071 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33407 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244092 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229310 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254761 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240668 views
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1557 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128390 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103607 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103754 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120063 views
Actual
The Economist: Ukrainian kamikaze drones are the weapons of the future

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21944 views

Ukrainian kamikaze drones, which are cheap, easy to operate, and have proven effective against russian troops and equipment, are called the weapon of the future by The Economist.

Simple, cheap and accurate kamikaze drones, which are actively used by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, are the weapons of the future. The Economist writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian drones, in particular, became one of the weekly covers for the Economist.

Image

The publication notes that the use of FPV drones along the entire front line is increasing. These small drones, which can penetrate an enemy tank or dugout, cause significant losses to infantry and armored vehicles. 

The world's first UAV strike companies and operator training: Fedorov on the achievements of the Army of Drones over the year08.02.24, 13:45 • 26059 views

In addition, the journalists noted that unlike artillery shells with gps guidance, this is a simple, effective and incredibly cheap weapon. Basic fpv drones are revolutionary simple. In fact, they are racing quadcopters equipped with explosives and cost only a few hundred dollars.

At the same time, for objective reasons, they cannot currently replace artillery. For example, FPV drones carry a small amount of explosives, have a rather limited range, and are dependent on weather conditions. 

Despite this, such drones can still cause great damage. The publication notes that in just one week last fall , Ukrainian drones helped destroy 75 russian tanks and 101 large guns

The Economist also emphasized that today the use of FPV drones is limited due to the small number of experienced pilots and the large number of electronic warfare systems on the battlefield. At the same time, Ukraine and russia are already looking for options to solve this problem. 

Both countries are actively experimenting with autonomous navigation and target recognition. Artificial intelligence has been available in consumer drones for many years and is rapidly improving. 

The first party to master this technology in Ukraine could gain a temporary but decisive advantage in firepower, a prerequisite for any breakthrough

- writes The Economist

Occupants are increasingly using drones on the battlefield - National Guard spokesman08.02.24, 12:11 • 25739 views

Addendum

The publication adds that, given the way the war in Ukraine is going, Kyiv's Western partners have begun to modernize their own armies. In particular, the Pentagon is already starting to create thousands of inexpensive drones and ammunition capable of withstanding China's huge forces. 

However, cheap and high-quality weapons attract not only the military. The Economist says that even in Myanmar, where rebels have recently defeated government forces, volunteers can use 3D printers to make key components and assemble airframes in small workshops.

Probably criminal groups and terrorists are unlikely to be far behind the militias

Recall

The Wall Street Journal writes that over the past year Ukraine has moved to producing its own attack drones at about 200 factories across the country. In six months , drone production increased 10-fold.

Ukraine tests drones immediately in combat - Kamyshyn30.01.24, 11:07 • 21732 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
the-economistThe Economist
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
myanmarMyanmar
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising