TIME magazine wrote a piece about the production of Ukrainian weapons and their impact on the course of the war. Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn said that Ukraine tests drones immediately in combat because there is no time to test them on the range, reports UNN.

Details



As TIME writes, this winter, after a long stalemate on the front line, the war in Ukraine has entered a new phase with its own particular rhythm. This has become evident in recent days with dramatic drone strikes deep into russian territory.

According to the magazine, these vehicles are launched usually deep at night at secret bases in Ukraine. They are so closely guarded that, aside from the soldiers who operate them, only a few civilian engineers are usually allowed to observe the launches, taking careful notes and measurements of how the weapons work, how the troops use them, and any mishaps that may occur along the way.

We don't have time to test these things on the range. We're testing them in combat. So we have to be out there making adjustments and improvements as we go along - told Kamyshin TIME.

TIME writes that such experiments, conducted under the control of Kamyshyn and his ministry, are likely to determine the next phase of this war. According to Kamyshyn, almost all recent strikes on targets in russia have come not from foreign stockpiles but from Ukrainian factories and clandestine workshops.

Supplement

Kamyshin previously reported that a Ukrainian-made drone flew 1,250 kilometers to St. Petersburg.