Occupants are increasingly using drones on the battlefield - National Guard spokesman

russian troops are increasingly using various types of drones on the battlefield every day. This was stated by the spokesman for the National Guard Ruslan Muzychuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the dynamics of the occupiers' use of drones is disappointing - the enemy is increasing the number of drones every day.

According to our fighters, and in general, the dynamics that have been taking place in recent months - the use of drones of various types - FVP and MAVIC and various drones with a combat payload - is growing almost every month - Muzychuk summarized.

Russians plan to teach children in TOT to assemble military drones

According to him, the Defense Forces are actively using electronic warfare to counter russian drones. However, this is not the only way to combat russian drones.

In order to counteract this, we use electronic warfare. We also work to destroy the enemy's corresponding means. Usually, this makes it possible to use different types of drones and carry out other tasks that allow us to neutralize this offensive potential and destroy enemy groups that use drones against us - said a spokesman for the National Guard.

Addendum

In addition, the military noted that the occupiers are becoming more and more experienced in using drones every day, but the Defense Forces are also training.

Indeed, we can say that the enemy is learning and mastering certain elements that he did not have before. Every day of fighting he actually gives us something in the use of FVP drones, but fortunately, something new, so that our units can counter them - Ruslan Muzychuk summarized .

Recall

The Wall Street Journal writes that over the past year, Ukraine has moved to producing its own attack drones at about 200 factories across the country. In six months, drone production has increased 10-fold.