Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Occupants are increasingly using drones on the battlefield - National Guard spokesman

Occupants are increasingly using drones on the battlefield - National Guard spokesman

Kyiv

russian troops are increasingly using different types of drones on the battlefield every day. We are talking about FVP drones, Mavic drones, and UAVs with different payloads.

russian troops are increasingly using various types of drones on the battlefield every day. This was stated by the spokesman for the National Guard Ruslan Muzychuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the dynamics of the occupiers' use of drones is disappointing - the enemy is increasing the number of drones every day.

According to our fighters, and in general, the dynamics that have been taking place in recent months - the use of drones of various types - FVP and MAVIC and various drones with a combat payload - is growing almost every month

- Muzychuk summarized.

According to him, the Defense Forces are actively using electronic warfare to counter russian drones. However, this is not the only way to combat russian drones.

In order to counteract this, we use electronic warfare. We also work to destroy the enemy's corresponding means. Usually, this makes it possible to use different types of drones and carry out other tasks that allow us to neutralize this offensive potential and destroy enemy groups that use drones against us

- said a spokesman for the National Guard.

Addendum

In addition, the military noted that the occupiers are becoming more and more experienced in using drones every day, but the Defense Forces are also training.

Indeed, we can say that the enemy is learning and mastering certain elements that he did not have before. Every day of fighting he actually gives us something in the use of FVP drones, but fortunately, something new, so that our units can counter them 

- Ruslan Muzychuk summarized .

Recall

The Wall Street Journal writes that over the past year, Ukraine has moved to producing its own attack drones at about 200 factories across the country. In six months, drone production has increased 10-fold.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
national-guard-of-ukraineNational Guard of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dji-mavicDJI Mavic
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

Contact us about advertising