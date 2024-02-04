The Russians plan to involve children living in the temporarily occupied territories in the production of drones. Children will be taught about technologies, design features, and the assembly of UAVs for military purposes during labor lessons at schools. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance , citing its sources, UNN reports.

The occupiers are preparing to introduce a UAV technology module in labor classes in the temporarily occupied territories. It is noted that this module will be devoted to the study of technologies, design features and assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for military purposes. - the Resistance said in a statement.

Details

The National Resistance Center notes that they will also campaign among schoolchildren for further education in technical specialties and work at military plants.

The Kremlin considers UAV control to be one of the key skills in preparation for military service. The Russians intend to attract as many young people as possible to their military structures and to work at the facilities of the military-industrial complex.

Activists of the Resistance Center emphasize that this is another violation of international law by the enemy and the use of civilians for military purposes.

At the same time, the Center for National Resistance calls on to report traitorous teachers to their chatbot so that none of them can escape responsibility.