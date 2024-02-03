Russia reports two intercepted drones over Bryansk region

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems intercepted two drones over the territory of the Bryansk region. Traditionally, Moscow accused Ukraine of the attack, UNN reports .

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry noted that on February 3, at about 20:00 local time, Russian air defense systems intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Bryansk region.

Recall

The occupiers have set up the production of drones at one of the factories in Berdiansk, according to ATES guerrillas.