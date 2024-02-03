Russia reports two intercepted drones over Bryansk region
Russian air defense systems intercepted two Ukrainian drones over the Bryansk region on February 3. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems intercepted two drones over the territory of the Bryansk region. Traditionally, Moscow accused Ukraine of the attack, UNN reports .
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that on February 3, at about 20:00 local time, Russian air defense systems intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of the Bryansk region.
