Man who created fake embassies of non-existent countries exposed in India

Indian police arrested 47-year-old Harshvardhan Jain, who, posing as an ambassador of fictional states, created fake diplomatic missions. The man is suspected of fraud, document forgery, and money laundering through fictitious firms, UNN reports, citing TheGuardian.

The suspect posed as an ambassador and allegedly defrauded people by promising them jobs abroad - said senior police officer Sushil Ghule from the special operational unit of Uttar Pradesh state in northern India.

According to the police, 47-year-old Harshvardhan Jain claimed to act as an advisor or ambassador in organizations such as "Seborga" or "Westarctica."

According to Ghule, police found several fake photos showing Jain with world leaders, as well as forged seals of the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and nearly three dozen countries.

Harshvardhan Jain is also suspected of money laundering through a number of fictitious companies abroad - said police officer Sushil Ghule.

In addition, he is charged with forging official documents, using a false identity, and possessing counterfeit materials. During searches, police seized four cars with fake diplomatic license plates, cash - almost 4.5 million Indian rupees (over 40 thousand dollars) and foreign currency. All this was stored in rented premises near Delhi, which were designed as a supposed diplomatic institution - with flags of various states.

Comments from Jain himself or his lawyer have not yet been obtained.

