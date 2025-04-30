The Economist learned the details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump in the Vatican

$41.560.18
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

"Mommy's rules". Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Economist learned the details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump in the Vatican

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6394 views

During a meeting in the Vatican, Zelenskyy called on Trump not to abandon peace. After the conversation, Trump hinted at possible sanctions against Putin.

The Economist learned the details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump in the Vatican

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used a brief conversation with US President Donald Trump in the Vatican to convey a simple message to the American leader: Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire, but Russia is not, and Trump should not give up on the peace that only he can ensure. This was reported by The Economist, reports UNN

Details

It is reported that the meeting in Rome between Trump and Zelenskyy, organized with the mediation of the French, with the President of Ukraine traveling only after receiving last-minute confirmation, resulted in a striking photograph of the two men sitting in St. Peter's Basilica, "engrossed in conversation as if politically equal."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump: "The two leaders are working for peace"26.04.25, 13:36 • 4682 views

Ukrainian sources say Mr Zelensky used his 15 minutes to deliver a simple message: Ukraine is ready for an unconditional ceasefire, Russia is not, and Mr Trump should not abandon a peace that only he can deliver

- the publication says.

A post on social media, written by the American president after that, as the publication writes, "suggests that he understood the essence of the message." His demonstrative rebuke to Putin for "tapping [him] along" was his strongest yet, the publication indicates.

Trump stated that his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican went well, and the next few days will show whether there was progress.

Later, after the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump wrote in his Truth Social social network that Putin had no reason to launch rockets at civilian areas, cities and towns of Ukraine in the last few days, and added that he wondered whether Putin wanted to stop the war, hinting at possible sanctions.

An American source reported that at the beginning of the process, Trump was very disappointed with Zelenskyy.  "Now it's moved on to Putin," the source said.

As The Economist notes, so far talks have not squared the circle: reconciling Ukrainian insistence on security guarantees with a Russian desire for a public capitulation. But those close to the negotiating table speak of a new impetus, the publication writes.

The Economist states that for the first time, Ukrainian negotiators are cautiously optimistic.

"We are trying to improve our position. But everyone is bluffing. And there is a danger that someone will overestimate their capabilities," said a senior Ukrainian official.

The publication notes that Ukraine's fragile confidence does not stem from a belief that Trump is about to bring peace for the ages. Rather, it comes from a change in mood, the publication writes.

Addendum

US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg stated that at recent talks in London, the American and Ukrainian delegations agreed on a list of 22 "very specific" actions that could form the basis for further agreements on resolving the war.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Truth Social
Keith Kellogg
The Economist
Rome
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City
London
