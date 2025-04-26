The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump: "The two leaders are working for peace"

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized the importance of today's meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, stating that "the two leaders are working for peace." This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on Saturday in X, writes UNN.

No words are needed to describe the importance of this historic meeting. The two leaders are working for peace in St. Peter's Basilica - commented the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.

Zelensky and Trump scheduled a second meeting today

Earlier, the White House stated that the couple met privately in St. Peter's Basilica before the funeral mass. The 15-minute meeting was called a "very productive discussion."

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House