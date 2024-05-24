The DPRK is preparing to launch a military reconnaissance satellite - South Korean Army

The South Korean military has detected suspicious signs of North Korea's preparations to launch a military spy satellite, an official said on Friday. This was reported by Yonhap News, according to UNN.

Details

A representative of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said on Friday, May 24, that North Korea is preparing to launch a military reconnaissance satellite.

“Signs of preparations for the launch of what the North claims is a ‘military reconnaissance satellite’ were recently detected in the Tonchan-ri area, and South Korean and American intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the development,” the statement said.

The Sohee Satellite Launching Base is located in Tunchang-ri, North Pyongyang Province in northwestern North Korea.

Recall

russia has launched a satellite, estimated to be most likely an anti-space weapon, into the same orbitas a U.S. government satellite, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said during a May 21 briefing.