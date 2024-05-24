The DPRK is preparing to launch a military reconnaissance satellite - South Korean Army

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 37041 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100341 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143646 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148310 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243642 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172816 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164370 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222028 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74837 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109978 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33891 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47328 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82449 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243642 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222028 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208363 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234294 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221302 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 37010 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24325 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29812 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109976 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112456 views
The DPRK is preparing to launch a military reconnaissance satellite - South Korean Army

The DPRK is preparing to launch a military reconnaissance satellite - South Korean Army

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18530 views

North Korea is preparing to launch a military spy satellite from its Tonchang-ri satellite launch base, the South Korean military reports.

The South Korean military has detected suspicious signs of North Korea's preparations to launch a military spy satellite, an official said on Friday. This was reported by Yonhap News, according to UNN.

Details

A representative of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said on Friday, May 24, that North Korea is preparing to launch a military reconnaissance satellite.

“Signs of preparations for the launch of what the North claims is a ‘military reconnaissance satellite’ were recently detected in the Tonchan-ri area, and South Korean and American intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the development,” the statement said.

The Sohee Satellite Launching Base is located in Tunchang-ri, North Pyongyang Province in northwestern North Korea.

Recall

russia has launched a satellite, estimated to be most likely an anti-space weapon, into the same orbitas a U.S. government satellite, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said during a May 21 briefing.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
seoulSeoul
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising