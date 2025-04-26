The "Diia" application has been restored after a failure

"Diia" reported the resumption of the application after a technical update of the data center, writes UNN.

Diia is working again! We have successfully resumed work after a technical update of the data center. From now on, all your documents and services are available again in the application - reported in "Diia" on social networks.

Earlier

"Diia" reported a temporary malfunction in the mobile applications due to "technical updates in one of the large data processing centers".

Users complained about failures in the operation of a number of applications and online payments, including "Diia", "Nova Poshta", Google Pay and Apple Pay. Monobank co-founder Gorokhovsky noted that "it seems we were not affected." There were also reports of payment problems in the Kyiv metro.