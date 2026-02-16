The Department of Economics and Investments of the Kyiv City State Administration is seizing documents as part of an investigation

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 676 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 8086 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 10805 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17140 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26448 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32577 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 61952 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48296 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38500 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 35558 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
75%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGSFebruary 16, 05:24 AM • 9594 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 10987 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 15098 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 12506 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideo08:28 AM • 9694 views
Publications
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 8086 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 61952 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 114322 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 173537 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 101696 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 19413 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 23889 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 32133 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 30433 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 33104 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
Starlink

The Department of Economics and Investments of the Kyiv City State Administration is seizing documents as part of an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Documents are being seized at the Department of Economics and Investments of the Kyiv City State Administration. This is related to an audit by the State Audit Service regarding developers' evasion of shared participation payments.

The Department of Economics and Investments of the Kyiv City State Administration is seizing documents as part of an investigation

Documents are being searched for and seized at the Department of Economy and Investments of the Kyiv City State Administration as part of a pre-trial investigation. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that these are documents that were previously provided to the State Audit Service during the revision of certain issues of the department's financial and economic activities. At the end of 2025, the Central Office of the State Audit Service conducted a relevant inspection and, based on its results, issued a demand, which, in particular, concerned the evasion of developers from paying shared participation funds and issues of investment activity.

In Kyiv, officials of utility companies received 12 suspicions in investigations related to winter road maintenance13.02.26, 20:19 • 10993 views

The city council emphasized that the department's employees act within their competence and assist law enforcement agencies during procedural actions in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine.

Recall

The SBU conducted searches at the main office of "Kyivteploenergo" on February 12 and 13, seizing technical documentation. This happened after a massive attack that left part of the capital without heat and blocked recovery processes.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Energy
Heating
Search
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine