The Department of Economics and Investments of the Kyiv City State Administration is seizing documents as part of an investigation

Documents are being searched for and seized at the Department of Economy and Investments of the Kyiv City State Administration as part of a pre-trial investigation. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that these are documents that were previously provided to the State Audit Service during the revision of certain issues of the department's financial and economic activities. At the end of 2025, the Central Office of the State Audit Service conducted a relevant inspection and, based on its results, issued a demand, which, in particular, concerned the evasion of developers from paying shared participation funds and issues of investment activity.

The city council emphasized that the department's employees act within their competence and assist law enforcement agencies during procedural actions in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine.

Recall

The SBU conducted searches at the main office of "Kyivteploenergo" on February 12 and 13, seizing technical documentation. This happened after a massive attack that left part of the capital without heat and blocked recovery processes.