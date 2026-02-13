In Kyiv, officials of utility companies received 12 suspicions in investigations related to winter road maintenance

In Kyiv, officials of utility companies have served 12 notices of suspicion within the framework of investigations related to winter road maintenance, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

The situation in the enterprises responsible for winter maintenance of the street and road network is tense. Procedural actions against enterprise managers affect the organization of work and the stability of team functioning. Since October 2025 – the official start of the autumn-winter period 2025–2026, officials of utility companies have received 12 official notices of suspicion from law enforcement agencies within the framework of investigations related to winter maintenance of the street and road network. - the statement says.

The Kyiv City State Administration noted that the enterprises operate in difficult conditions and around the clock. There is a significant staff shortage, particularly due to the fact that the current procedure does not provide for 100% reservation of utility company employees. The reservation level is currently about 50%, and a significant part of the personnel has left due to mobilization. According to available data, the total number of mobilized employees is more than 300 people, which has significantly reduced the human resources and increased the load on existing brigades.

Despite this, the enterprises continue to carry out winter maintenance work, ensuring road safety and the functioning of urban infrastructure even in difficult weather conditions. In addition to performing winter maintenance work, utility company employees also participate in eliminating the consequences of enemy attacks, which significantly increases the load on personnel and equipment and requires additional resources for the coordinated work of services. - the statement says.

