The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen

The number of people killed as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Thursday, August 20, has risen to three. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

He also said that 20 Kyiv residents were injured.

14 of them were hospitalized. The others received medical assistance as outpatients or at the scene - Klitschko stated.

He added that part of the Sviatoshynskyi and Solomianskyi districts of the capital was left without electricity, "energy workers are currently finding out the reason".

To remind you

On the night of August 20, Kyiv was attacked with ballistic missiles. A strike was recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi district, while non-residential premises are burning in the Darnytskyi district.

In Kyiv, UAV debris fell in the courtyard of a five-story building; there is a threat of new attacks