The Chongar Bridge to occupied Crimea has been half-destroyed — OSINT analysis

The Chongar road bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with the seized part of Kherson Oblast, has sustained significant damage. Satellite imagery indicates the collapse of at least one span, while drivers report traffic restrictions and the use of a temporary crossing. The OSINT project Dnipro Osint reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to analysts, as of September 26, at least three major sections of damage to the roadway were recorded on the bridge and the nearby crossing. This significantly complicated the movement of vehicles, including the military logistics of Russian occupation forces.

In satellite images dated September 30, researchers claim, the collapse of one of the bridge’s spans is already visible. At the same time, drivers traveling to occupied Crimea report in chats that two spans have been destroyed. As a result, vehicles are being directed over a temporary crossing with alternating traffic or along alternative routes.

Logistical problems and drone attacks

In addition to the damage to the bridge, drivers complain about the difficult fuel situation on routes to Crimea. According to them, most gas stations are not operating, while at the available stations diesel fuel costs 130–140 rubles per liter and gasoline costs 160–200 rubles.

There are also reports of regular drone attacks on freight vehicles. One driver said that on October 4 he witnessed two semi-trailer trucks being hit, while another said he had seen six burned-out trucks. There is currently no independent confirmation of these accounts.

A railway drawbridge was attacked in Rostov-on-Don — traffic was halted

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that three railway bridges in temporarily occupied territories had been hit, including a crossing over the Syvash near Chongar. Ukrainian military officials also reported a strike on a pontoon bridge in the area.

The Chongar Bridge is one of the important transport crossings between occupied Crimea and mainland Ukraine. Its damage could complicate the supply of Russian forces in the southern direction. At the same time, the exact extent of the destruction and the crossing’s current capacity remain unspecified.

Why comparing strikes on bridges in Kyiv with the Crimean Bridge is misleading: an explanation by the Center for Countering Disinformation