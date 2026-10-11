$44.8550.14
ukenru
11:17 PM • 586 views
In the U.S. Congress, Zelenskyy was accused of "deliberately" delaying peace talks with the Russian FederationPhoto
10:38 PM • 3998 views
Finland wants to close Europe to Russian tourists over the threat of sabotage
09:56 PM • 7776 views
A railway drawbridge was attacked in Rostov-on-Don — traffic was halted
09:17 PM • 10327 views
Kellogg supported Ukraine and explained why strikes on Russian oil refineries should not be haltedVideo
08:43 PM • 10637 views
In Croatia, a freight train carrying apparently Ukrainian grain derailed; 11 cars fell into a ravine
08:15 PM • 10717 views
In Rostov-on-Don, an oil-loading terminal is still burning after the nighttime attackPhoto
06:31 PM • 16232 views
Trump said Ukraine needs a new president for talks with the Russian Federation - AP
October 10, 03:13 PM • 26872 views
Ukrainian negotiating groups return home from the United States
October 10, 01:01 PM • 28039 views
Another 16 Ukrainians have been returned from captivity — LubinetsPhoto
October 10, 10:27 AM • 31467 views
"Russia thanked [them] for lifting sanctions on diesel exports" — Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
1.9m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy spoke with Macron during Russia's attack on Kyiv: what they agreed onOctober 10, 01:40 PM • 10157 views
Rain will affect the west, north and Vinnytsia region — weather forecast for Sunday, October 11PhotoOctober 10, 02:19 PM • 8682 views
Zelenskyy and Stubb discussed support for Ukraine's air defense and Russia's oil profitsOctober 10, 03:00 PM • 10326 views
The first Russian diesel shipment has arrived on the U.S. East Coast, OSINT analysts sayPhotoOctober 10, 03:55 PM • 17912 views
Hourly power outages will be introduced in Ukraine on October 1106:05 PM • 13067 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhotoOctober 10, 07:15 AM • 37930 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 60970 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 59921 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 64281 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 76306 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Great Britain
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce face neighbors' discontent over the renovation of their mansion11:06 PM • 290 views
The death of legendary designer Bob Mackie received an unexpected explanation – what the documents revealed10:06 PM • 1330 views
George Clooney commented on the death of Cindy Crawford’s 27-year-old son09:05 PM • 2948 views
Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residencePhotoOctober 10, 11:18 AM • 24388 views
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 yearsOctober 10, 02:07 AM • 30529 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Heating
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

A railway drawbridge was attacked in Rostov-on-Don — traffic was halted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7792 views

A drone attack in Rostov-on-Don damaged the railway bridge to Bataysk. At least 25 trains were delayed; traffic was later restored.

A railway drawbridge was attacked in Rostov-on-Don — traffic was halted
Illustrative photo

In Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, a railway drawbridge on the route to Bataysk was damaged in a drone attack on October 10. Train traffic was temporarily halted due to the incident, ASTRA and local Telegram channels report, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian sources, the strike caused disruptions to rail service. In particular, the local Telegram channel "Rostov Glavny" reported delays affecting at least 25 passenger trains.

Monitoring channels also circulated reports of possible damage to the bridge’s drawbridge mechanism. At the same time, there is currently no official confirmation that the structure has completely lost its ability to open.

What is known about the condition of the bridge

According to reports by Russian media citing the North Caucasus Railway, train traffic was restored after being temporarily suspended.

At the same time, information about the nature of the damage to the bridge remains limited. In particular, it is unknown whether its movable structures were affected and whether the drawbridge mechanism will require additional repairs.

The railway drawbridge is part of the transport link between Rostov-on-Don and Bataysk. The full extent of the damage following the attack has not yet been established.

In Rostov-on-Don, an oil-loading terminal is still burning after the nighttime attack10.10.26, 23:15 • 10721 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Explosions
War in Ukraine