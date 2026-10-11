A railway drawbridge was attacked in Rostov-on-Don — traffic was halted

Illustrative photo

In Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, a railway drawbridge on the route to Bataysk was damaged in a drone attack on October 10. Train traffic was temporarily halted due to the incident, ASTRA and local Telegram channels report, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian sources, the strike caused disruptions to rail service. In particular, the local Telegram channel "Rostov Glavny" reported delays affecting at least 25 passenger trains.

Monitoring channels also circulated reports of possible damage to the bridge’s drawbridge mechanism. At the same time, there is currently no official confirmation that the structure has completely lost its ability to open.

What is known about the condition of the bridge

According to reports by Russian media citing the North Caucasus Railway, train traffic was restored after being temporarily suspended.

At the same time, information about the nature of the damage to the bridge remains limited. In particular, it is unknown whether its movable structures were affected and whether the drawbridge mechanism will require additional repairs.

The railway drawbridge is part of the transport link between Rostov-on-Don and Bataysk. The full extent of the damage following the attack has not yet been established.

In Rostov-on-Don, an oil-loading terminal is still burning after the nighttime attack