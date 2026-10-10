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In Rostov-on-Don, an oil-loading terminal is still burning after the nighttime attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7582 views

On the evening of October 10, the NZNP oil depot in Rostov continued to burn. Smoke spread over the city and its outskirts.

In Rostov-on-Don, an oil-loading terminal is still burning after the nighttime attack

In Russian Rostov-on-Don, the NZNP oil-loading terminal, which was attacked during the night, continued to burn on the evening of October 10. Smoke from the large-scale fire spread over the city and its outskirts, ASTRA reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the fire at the facility had not stopped even many hours after the nighttime attack. New footage obtained by the editorial team showed that the terminal was still burning in the evening.

The photographs were taken between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. Moscow time. They were sent by an ASTRA subscriber who captured smoke from the fire spreading over the city and adjacent areas.

What is known about the attack on the terminal

Earlier, on October 10, ASTRA journalists established that the NZNP oil-loading terminal, located in the Zheleznodorozhny District of Rostov-on-Don, caught fire as a result of the nighttime attack.

During the day, the publication also reported that the fire at the site was continuing. Evening photographs showed that as of 6:00 p.m. Moscow time, the fire had still not been extinguished.

There is currently no information about the extent of the damage to the terminal, possible casualties, or the timeline for extinguishing the fire.

A fire continues at the terminal of a plant supplying fuel to the Russian army in Rostov10.10.26, 17:38 • 5288 views

Stepan Haftko

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