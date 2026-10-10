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A fire continues at the terminal of a plant supplying fuel to the Russian army in Rostov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

A large-scale fire is still ongoing at the terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov following a drone attack on October 10. The facility supplies fuel to the Russian army.

A fire continues at the terminal of a plant supplying fuel to the Russian army in Rostov

A fire is still burning at the oil-loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant in Rostov-on-Don, which was attacked during the night of October 10, UNN reports.

Details

As UNN reported, a large-scale fire broke out at the oil-loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant in Russia’s Rostov after an attack by strike drones.

The Exilenova+ monitoring Telegram channel notes that the fire is still ongoing.

It should be noted that this is the only oil refinery operating in the Rostov region. It is used to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces. The refinery specializes in the production of fuel oil, furnace, marine and diesel fuel, and straight-run gasoline. Its designed processing capacity reaches 7.5 million tonnes of oil per year.

A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attack10.10.26, 06:32 • 36655 views

To remind you

OSINT analysts from the ASTRA outlet established that the oil-loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant was hit as a result of the attack on Rostov-on-Don on October 10. The facility is used to export petroleum products and supply fuel to the Russian army.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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