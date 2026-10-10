A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attack

In Russia's Rostov, a large fire broke out at the oil-loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant following an attack by strike drones. This was reported by the monitoring Telegram channel Exilenova+, which also published footage of the blaze, UNN writes.

Details

According to the channel, the Rostov branch of the Novoshakhtinsk Petroleum Products Plant (NPP) came under attack. The published footage shows a large fire on the premises of the industrial facility.

The terminal is used to store and transship petroleum products. Such facilities ensure the receipt, accumulation and subsequent transportation of fuel.

What is known about the consequences of the attack

The exact extent of the damage to the terminal is currently unknown. There is also no confirmed information about casualties or the number of drones that may have attacked the facility.

There is currently no official confirmation from the Ukrainian side of the strike's results.

Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT