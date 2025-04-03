"Komarnytskyi Tapes" Case: Further Dismissals Reported**

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11643 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

03:18 PM • 99665 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 163621 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103380 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 339816 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172147 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143967 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 195875 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124430 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108087 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
**"Komarnytskyi Tapes" Case: Further Dismissals Reported**

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9496 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of officials in the land fraud case. Among those dismissed are deputy heads of the KCSA and directors of communal enterprises.

**"Komarnytskyi Tapes" Case: Further Dismissals Reported**

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of metropolitan officials in the case of land deals, writes UNN.

Details

"Regarding the high-profile topic - investigations in the land sector of the capital," Klitschko said in Telegram and announced the dismissal.

He reminded that the following have been dismissed from their positions in the KMDA: 

  • Deputy Chairman of the KMDA Petro Olenych;
    • Deputy Head of KP "Kyivblagoustriy" Oleksiy Mushta;
      • Deputy Director of KP "Spetszhytlofond" Yuriy Leonov;
        • Kyiv City Council deputy, head of the Land Commission Mykhailo Terentyev was dismissed from the post of director of the KP "Engineering Center". The UDAR party faction also launched the procedure for recalling him from the Kyiv City Council deputies (since he is a suspect in criminal proceedings).

          Klitschko already reported on the dismissal of these four officials earlier. At the same time, he named 4 new names of dismissed officials.

          According to him, the following officials were also dismissed:

          • Director of the communal enterprise "Kyiv Institute of Land Relations" Ihor Dolynskyi;
            • Director of KP "Spetszhytlofond" Volodymyr Shariy;
              • Deputy Director of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture Valentyna Svyatyna;
                • Director of the communal enterprise "Financial Company "Zhitloinvest" Viktor Pogrebny is on sick leave. As soon as he leaves - he will be fired, said the mayor of Kyiv.

                  "Regarding other officials whose names were mentioned in the journalistic investigation. They have an undefined procedural status in criminal proceedings. And Volodymyr Bondarenko has the status of a witness. And he, as the secretary of the Kyiv City Council, was elected by the deputies. They can also dismiss him. According to the regulations of the Kyiv City Council and procedures. Currently, he has been suspended from preparing and conducting meetings of the Kyiv City Council. I will prepare and conduct meetings - as the mayor," Klitschko said.

                  Context

                  On February 6, the NABU and the SAPO conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City", aimed at exposing a criminal organization that operated in the Kyiv City Council and was involved in land corruption.

                  NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council, which illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, preventing the theft of plots worth UAH 83.7 million. NABU also declared the former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi wanted in the case.

                  On February 7, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court sent the Deputy Chairman of the KMDA Petro Olenych into custody for two months, and determined a bail of 15 million hryvnias as an alternative. Later, a bail was paid for the Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych, who is a defendant in the case of the capital's land.

                  Details about the case surfaced from the tapes published by investigative journalists, after which it began to be called accordingly.

                  Julia Shramko

                  Julia Shramko

                  PoliticsKyiv
                  Vitali Klitschko
                  Kyiv
