**"Komarnytskyi Tapes" Case: Further Dismissals Reported**
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the dismissal of a number of officials in the land fraud case. Among those dismissed are deputy heads of the KCSA and directors of communal enterprises.
Details
"Regarding the high-profile topic - investigations in the land sector of the capital," Klitschko said in Telegram and announced the dismissal.
He reminded that the following have been dismissed from their positions in the KMDA:
- Deputy Chairman of the KMDA Petro Olenych;
- Deputy Head of KP "Kyivblagoustriy" Oleksiy Mushta;
- Deputy Director of KP "Spetszhytlofond" Yuriy Leonov;
- Kyiv City Council deputy, head of the Land Commission Mykhailo Terentyev was dismissed from the post of director of the KP "Engineering Center". The UDAR party faction also launched the procedure for recalling him from the Kyiv City Council deputies (since he is a suspect in criminal proceedings).
Klitschko already reported on the dismissal of these four officials earlier. At the same time, he named 4 new names of dismissed officials.
According to him, the following officials were also dismissed:
- Director of the communal enterprise "Kyiv Institute of Land Relations" Ihor Dolynskyi;
- Director of KP "Spetszhytlofond" Volodymyr Shariy;
- Deputy Director of the Department of Urban Planning and Architecture Valentyna Svyatyna;
- Director of the communal enterprise "Financial Company "Zhitloinvest" Viktor Pogrebny is on sick leave. As soon as he leaves - he will be fired, said the mayor of Kyiv.
"Regarding other officials whose names were mentioned in the journalistic investigation. They have an undefined procedural status in criminal proceedings. And Volodymyr Bondarenko has the status of a witness. And he, as the secretary of the Kyiv City Council, was elected by the deputies. They can also dismiss him. According to the regulations of the Kyiv City Council and procedures. Currently, he has been suspended from preparing and conducting meetings of the Kyiv City Council. I will prepare and conduct meetings - as the mayor," Klitschko said.
Context
On February 6, the NABU and the SAPO conducted a large-scale operation called "Clean City", aimed at exposing a criminal organization that operated in the Kyiv City Council and was involved in land corruption.
NABU exposed a criminal organization in the Kyiv City Council, which illegally withdrew land through fictitious structures. 7 people were detained, including high-ranking officials and deputies, preventing the theft of plots worth UAH 83.7 million. NABU also declared the former Kyiv City Council deputy Denys Komarnytskyi wanted in the case.
On February 7, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court sent the Deputy Chairman of the KMDA Petro Olenych into custody for two months, and determined a bail of 15 million hryvnias as an alternative. Later, a bail was paid for the Deputy Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Petro Olenych, who is a defendant in the case of the capital's land.
Details about the case surfaced from the tapes published by investigative journalists, after which it began to be called accordingly.