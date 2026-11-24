Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have sent an indictment to court against a paramedic at Penal Colony No. 10 in the Republic of Mordovia, Russian Federation, known as "Doctor Evil." He is accused of torturing 29 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, during 2023–2025, the medical worker systematically abused Ukrainian defenders. Instead of providing medical assistance, he used a stun gun against them, beat them with a metal pipe and a bunch of keys, and humiliated their dignity.

In particular, during medical examinations and the distribution of medication, the paramedic ordered the prisoners to extend their hands as if to receive medicine, after which he shocked them with electricity.

In one documented case, a prisoner of war temporarily lost the ability to move after being shocked. The accused beat another defender on the head with keys and forced him to imitate a dog's barking.

On December 3, 2025, the paramedic was notified that he was under suspicion. On November 20, 2026, the indictment was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv.

He is charged with cruel treatment of prisoners of war under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. If found guilty, the accused faces 8 to 12 years in prison.

The identity of "Doctor Evil" was previously established by journalists from the Schemes project (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty) as part of their own investigation. The materials they collected formed the basis of the criminal proceedings and helped document crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war.

A warehouse caught fire in Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone crash: what is known