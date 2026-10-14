The British Prime Minister gave Zelenskyy a warm welcome at Downing Street
Kyiv • UNN
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham met Zelenskyy outside Downing Street. The president arrived for talks on security and support for Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a warm welcome — embracing him and shaking his hand after his arrival at Downing Street, UNN reports, citing Sky News.
Details
The President of Ukraine was greeted by a guard of honor as he headed to No. 10, symbolizing the United Kingdom's support for his country.
The outlet notes that Zelenskyy is seeking assistance from the United Kingdom — one of Ukraine's strongest allies — ahead of a harsh winter.
We will add
As Volodymyr Zelenskyy stood on the steps outside the Downing Street residence together with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, cheers rang out from Foreign Office staff.
King Charles received Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace14.10.26, 18:41 • 6746 views
Reminder
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Kingdom for talks on security issues and strengthening Ukraine.