Photo: Reuters

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a warm welcome — embracing him and shaking his hand after his arrival at Downing Street, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

The President of Ukraine was greeted by a guard of honor as he headed to No. 10, symbolizing the United Kingdom's support for his country.

The outlet notes that Zelenskyy is seeking assistance from the United Kingdom — one of Ukraine's strongest allies — ahead of a harsh winter.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andy Burnham on Downing Street

We will add

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy stood on the steps outside the Downing Street residence together with Prime Minister Andy Burnham, cheers rang out from Foreign Office staff.

King Charles received Zelenskyy at Buckingham Palace

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United Kingdom for talks on security issues and strengthening Ukraine.