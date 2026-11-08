The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow

At the home of the attacker who opened fire in central Kraków, the bodies of two women and a man were found. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this at a crisis staff meeting in Kraków on Saturday evening, UNN reports, citing RMF24.

Details

According to him, these people may have been relatives of the perpetrator.

We have confirmation that the bodies of two women and a man were found in the attacker's home. … Much indicates that they were members of his immediate family - Tusk noted.

It should be added that Poland has declared national mourning for Sunday and Monday.

Recall

The number of people killed in the shooting in Poland has risen to six. At least 16 people are also known to have been injured.

Shooting in Kraków: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded as to whether any Ukrainians are among those injured in Kraków