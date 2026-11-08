The bodies of three people were found in the attacker’s house in Krakow
Kyiv • UNN
The bodies of two women and a man were found in the house of the man who carried out the shooting in central Krakow. They may have been close relatives of the attacker.
At the home of the attacker who opened fire in central Kraków, the bodies of two women and a man were found. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this at a crisis staff meeting in Kraków on Saturday evening, UNN reports, citing RMF24.
Details
According to him, these people may have been relatives of the perpetrator.
We have confirmation that the bodies of two women and a man were found in the attacker's home. … Much indicates that they were members of his immediate family
It should be added that Poland has declared national mourning for Sunday and Monday.
Recall
The number of people killed in the shooting in Poland has risen to six. At least 16 people are also known to have been injured.
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