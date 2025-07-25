The bill to strengthen the powers of NABU and SAPO may be voted on as early as next week - MPs

The vote on bill No. 13533 on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP will take place in the Verkhovna Rada (VR) next week. This was reported by People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, at which the bill will be considered, will "very likely" take place "somewhere between July 29-31."

Obviously, this should be immediately both as a basis and in general - Zheleznyak predicted.

In turn, People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko said that, preliminarily, an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada could take place as early as Tuesday, July 29.

Recall

The Chairman of the VR, Ruslan Stefanchuk, reported that the bill of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP will be considered by the parliament at the next plenary session.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that he had agreed on the text of a new bill to strengthen law and order, the independence of anti-corruption bodies, and protection from Russian influence.

