Restores all procedural powers and guarantees of independence: NABU and SAPO called on the Rada to adopt Zelenskyy's draft law

The bill submitted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy restores all procedural powers and guarantees of independence of NABU and SAP, reports UNN with reference to the statement of NABU and SAP.

Bill 13533, submitted by the President of Ukraine as urgent, restores all procedural powers and guarantees of independence of NABU and SAP - the statement says.

NABU and SAP emphasize that they participated in the preparation of the text and called on the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to adopt the President's initiative as a basis and in general as soon as possible.

This will prevent threats to criminal proceedings investigated by NABU and SAP - stated in the statement.

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons without a trace under special circumstances in martial law." The document was supported by 263 MPs.

The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

According to the amendments to the draft law, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents and other information of pre-trial investigation bodies.

Also, the Prosecutor General has the right to give written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. First of all, this refers to providing him with pre-trial investigation materials with a set deadline and method of execution.

In addition, the Prosecutor General will be able to transfer cases under the jurisdiction of one pre-trial investigation body to another pre-trial investigation body "in case of ineffective pre-trial investigation or in the presence of objective circumstances that make it impossible for the relevant body to function."

An alternative bill No. 13531, which proposes to review the powers of NABU and SAP, has been officially registered in the Verkhovna Rada. The document clarifies the procedures for prosecutor's control during pre-trial investigation.

Zelenskyy announced that he plans to submit a new bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system, that "there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and – very importantly – all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place." This document will be a response to public demands and will take into account the proposals of law enforcement leaders.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had approved the text of a new bill to strengthen law enforcement, the independence of anti-corruption bodies, and protection from Russian influence.