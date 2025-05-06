Largest blackout in the history of Spain cost the country €400 million

$41.600.11
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports
01:27 PM • 7012 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

12:34 PM • 15895 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

11:40 AM • 40856 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

10:24 AM • 34791 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

09:43 AM • 73127 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 50970 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

May 6, 07:11 AM • 53219 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 99492 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 48086 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

May 6, 04:00 AM • 41149 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
Largest blackout in the history of Spain cost the country €400 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2384 views

The largest power outage in Spanish history on April 28 cost the national economy almost 400 million euros. Consumer spending fell by 34%.

Largest blackout in the history of Spain cost the country €400 million

The largest power outage in Spanish history cost the national economy almost 400 million euros ($454 million). According to UNN, citing Bloomberg, this estimate of losses was made by the country's largest bank, CaixaBank SA.

Details

Consumer spending by Spanish households fell by 34% on April 28, when most of mainland Spain suffered an hours-long power outage, according to an initial estimate by CaixaBank SA. The analysis is based on payment card usage data, online shopping volumes and ATM cash withdrawals. The volume of funds movement in these areas during the power outage was only 15% of the usual volume under normal conditions.

Three failures in 19 seconds: new details emerge about the biggest blackout in Spain - Bloomberg05.05.25, 13:05 • 7910 views

We estimate that the power outage will affect quarterly GDP by less than one-tenth of a percentage point, approximately within 400 million euros

 - the bank said in a statement, clarifying that the estimate may change as more data becomes available.

The outage began at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time, leaving nearly 50 million people across Spain and Portugal without electricity and related services. The Spanish government is still investigating the exact causes of the outage, which disrupted public transportation, telecommunications and retail.

The theft of a signal cable on the railway in Spain led to disruption in train traffic 05.05.25, 21:47 • 4868 views

According to preliminary forecasts announced at the beginning of this year, the Spanish economy will grow by 2.6% this year and 2.2% in 2026. The country has shown remarkable performance among the largest eurozone countries in recent years.

In Spain, the government is moving forward with a plan to reduce the working week to 37.5 hours05.05.25, 15:38 • 5618 views

Bloomberg Economics believes that the cost of the immediate consequences of the power outage will be approximately 0.5% of quarterly GDP. But it believes that some of these losses are likely to be recovered in the coming days and weeks.

Reminder

The railway incident in Spain occurred just a week after a large-scale blackout on the Iberian Peninsula on April 28, from which the country is still recovering.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
Spain
Madrid
Portugal
