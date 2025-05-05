Three failures in 19 seconds: new details emerge about the biggest blackout in Spain - Bloomberg

The Spanish government has reported that the high-voltage power grid experienced more power generation outages than previously thought, on the eve of the country's largest ever power outage. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

There is new information: 19 seconds before the blackout, there was a third loss of power generation, which complements the two previously known cases. We are committed to identifying the power plants where the loss of power generation occurred and why it happened, - said on Monday the Minister of Ecological Transition, Sarah Agesen, the country's chief energy politician.

Until now, the government has stated that the April 28 power outage coincided with the loss of power generation at a power plant in southwestern Spain, and 1.5 seconds later, a second outage occurred in the same region. This power outage was the largest in the history of observations in Spain and affected more than 50 million people in the country and neighboring Portugal.

Public transport, road traffic, telephone and Internet communications were disrupted, and shops and restaurants were forced to close that day. The government and Red Electrica, the company that manages the grid, said that determining the cause requires the analysis of large amounts of data and may take months.

No hypothesis is ruled out: Sánchez on the investigation into the large-scale power outage in Spain

As the publication notes, the government owns 20% of the holding company Redeia Corporacion SA, which owns Red Electrica, and the head of Redeia is a political appointee. The government has asked the country's main electricity producers to cooperate with the investigation into the causes of the power outage.

In return, the government promised to provide the necessary information and support. Currently, generators supply electricity to the Red Electrica grid. According to the publication, at the time of the power outage, which occurred around 12:33 p.m., Spain was using a large amount of solar and wind energy, which critics say makes the grids more vulnerable to accidents.

The government, in turn, said that it is wrong to blame green energy for the outage.

Let us remind you

The Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs has declared a state of emergency due to a nationwide power outage that has affected most of the Iberian Peninsula.

The ministry added that the state of emergency will apply in the regions that need it. Currently, Madrid, Andalusia and Extemadura have asked the central government to take control of public order and other functions.

