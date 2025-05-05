Three failures in 19 seconds: new details emerge about the biggest blackout in Spain - Bloomberg

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 18951 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 47014 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 59399 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 118850 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 160532 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182532 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 105058 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 99386 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101054 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67269 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1m/s
57%
745 mm
Popular news

In Russia, they complain about a UAV attack on Moscow, Domodedovo airport is closed

May 5, 01:07 AM • 35283 views

Presidential elections in Romania: who is advancing to the second round

May 5, 01:25 AM • 25554 views

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

05:19 AM • 29303 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 24810 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 12811 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 47014 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 59399 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 182532 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 85540 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 112918 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 7786 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 10391 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 13562 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 20837 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 38637 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Three failures in 19 seconds: new details emerge about the biggest blackout in Spain - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1492 views

In Spain, the high-voltage power grid experienced more disruptions than previously thought. In the 19 seconds leading up to the blackout, there was a third loss of production, affecting 50 million people.

Three failures in 19 seconds: new details emerge about the biggest blackout in Spain - Bloomberg

The Spanish government has reported that the high-voltage power grid experienced more power generation outages than previously thought, on the eve of the country's largest ever power outage. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

There is new information: 19 seconds before the blackout, there was a third loss of power generation, which complements the two previously known cases. We are committed to identifying the power plants where the loss of power generation occurred and why it happened,

- said on Monday the Minister of Ecological Transition, Sarah Agesen, the country's chief energy politician.

Until now, the government has stated that the April 28 power outage coincided with the loss of power generation at a power plant in southwestern Spain, and 1.5 seconds later, a second outage occurred in the same region. This power outage was the largest in the history of observations in Spain and affected more than 50 million people in the country and neighboring Portugal.

Public transport, road traffic, telephone and Internet communications were disrupted, and shops and restaurants were forced to close that day. The government and Red Electrica, the company that manages the grid, said that determining the cause requires the analysis of large amounts of data and may take months.

No hypothesis is ruled out: Sánchez on the investigation into the large-scale power outage in Spain 29.04.25, 22:25 • 5348 views

As the publication notes, the government owns 20% of the holding company Redeia Corporacion SA, which owns Red Electrica, and the head of Redeia is a political appointee. The government has asked the country's main electricity producers to cooperate with the investigation into the causes of the power outage.

In return, the government promised to provide the necessary information and support. Currently, generators supply electricity to the Red Electrica grid. According to the publication, at the time of the power outage, which occurred around 12:33 p.m., Spain was using a large amount of solar and wind energy, which critics say makes the grids more vulnerable to accidents.

The government, in turn, said that it is wrong to blame green energy for the outage.

Let us remind you

The Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs has declared a state of emergency due to a nationwide power outage that has affected most of the Iberian Peninsula.

The ministry added that the state of emergency will apply in the regions that need it. Currently, Madrid, Andalusia and Extemadura have asked the central government to take control of public order and other functions.

Blackout in Spain and Portugal blamed on dependence on solar energy - FT01.05.25, 16:34 • 12168 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Spain
Madrid
Portugal
Brent
$60.53
Bitcoin
$94,569.40
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.85
Золото
$3,317.46
Ethereum
$1,823.44