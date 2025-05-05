In Spain, the government is moving forward with a plan to reduce the working week to 37.5 hours

$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 44975 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 86011 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 96261 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 143646 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 171979 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203319 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 108270 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 102130 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 102377 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67728 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 49433 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 47562 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 37760 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29344 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 25926 views
Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 86011 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 96261 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 203319 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 97639 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 116456 views
Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 26304 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 29711 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 38129 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 25925 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 43564 views
In Spain, the government is moving forward with a plan to reduce the working week to 37.5 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2304 views

The Spanish government is advancing a plan to reduce the working week from 40 to 37.5 hours. On May 6, the Cabinet of Ministers will discuss the project before sending it to Parliament.

In Spain, the government is moving forward with a plan to reduce the working week to 37.5 hours

The Spanish government is promoting a plan to reduce the working week in Spain from 40 to 37.5 hours. On May 6, the country's cabinet of ministers is to discuss this project before it is sent to parliament. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in his speech on Monday that the country's cabinet of ministers will discuss the draft law on reducing the working week tomorrow. Draft laws are mostly approved by the cabinet of ministers and then sent to parliament, where they undergo a lengthy approval process that does not always happen.

According to Bloomberg, Sánchez relies on a number of allies, including several left-wing parties that agree to a shorter working week, as well as two business-backed groups. However, the pro-Catalan separatist group Junts, one of Sánchez's former allies in parliament, has repeatedly stated that it is against reducing the working week from the current 40 to 37.5 hours.

Earlier

UNN wrote that the government of Spain approved the reduction of the working week from 40 to 37.5 hours without changes in salary. The proposal must be approved by parliament, where disagreements have already arisen regarding its support.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
Pedro Sánchez
Bloomberg L.P.
Spain
