In Spain, the government is moving forward with a plan to reduce the working week to 37.5 hours

The Spanish government is promoting a plan to reduce the working week in Spain from 40 to 37.5 hours. On May 6, the country's cabinet of ministers is to discuss this project before it is sent to parliament. This is reported by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said in his speech on Monday that the country's cabinet of ministers will discuss the draft law on reducing the working week tomorrow. Draft laws are mostly approved by the cabinet of ministers and then sent to parliament, where they undergo a lengthy approval process that does not always happen.

According to Bloomberg, Sánchez relies on a number of allies, including several left-wing parties that agree to a shorter working week, as well as two business-backed groups. However, the pro-Catalan separatist group Junts, one of Sánchez's former allies in parliament, has repeatedly stated that it is against reducing the working week from the current 40 to 37.5 hours.

Earlier

UNN wrote that the government of Spain approved the reduction of the working week from 40 to 37.5 hours without changes in salary. The proposal must be approved by parliament, where disagreements have already arisen regarding its support.