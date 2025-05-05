The theft of a signal cable on the railway in Spain led to disruption in train traffic

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 26406 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 100442 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 156613 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 161140 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 171067 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 187935 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 230051 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113311 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 106514 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104630 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
0m/s
90%
746 mm
Popular news

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 60871 views

A dog attacked schoolchildren near Kyiv, seven children were hospitalized

02:14 PM • 13336 views

Severely ill Kadyrov is reshuffling power in Chechnya and looking for a successor - media

03:25 PM • 14136 views

A patrol officer and an employee of the TCC died in a tragic accident in Poltava region: what is known

03:36 PM • 16011 views

In Lviv, a war veteran was humiliated in a bank for being served out of turn: details of the incident

04:26 PM • 11917 views
Publications

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 61180 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 156574 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 161108 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 230030 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 102726 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 72548 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 71717 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 78148 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 35888 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 53281 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

The theft of a signal cable on the railway in Spain led to disruption in train traffic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2212 views

In Spain, the Minister of Transport called the theft of copper cable on the railway sabotage. This led to delays in the high-speed Madrid-Seville connection and affected more than 10,000 passengers.

The theft of a signal cable on the railway in Spain led to disruption in train traffic

Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente has called the theft of a copper signaling cable on the railway "sabotage," which led to the delay of high-speed connections between Madrid and Seville during the busy holiday weekend. This was reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

Government sources said that the problems on the railway line between the capital and the southern region of Andalusia on Sunday evening were caused by the theft of a copper cable from five different locations in the Toledo area, south of Madrid.

In Spain, the investigation into the mass power outage was classified against the background of the cyber terrorism version - the media30.04.25, 19:40 • 11896 views

As the minister explained, although the cable that was the target of the crime had little monetary value - its total cost is about 300 euros - it was important for the safe operation of the railway lines, as it allows the system to know where the trains are.

If these safety cables are destroyed, the line loses connection. This is the best solution if you want to put the entire line out of operation in one fell swoop. Whoever did it knew what he was doing, because there were no cameras, and the financial benefit is absolutely insignificant compared to the great damage. Now we will have to look for ways to diversify signaling channels on the railway in order to avoid similar acts of sabotage in the future

- said the minister.

Three failures in 19 seconds: new details emerge about the biggest blackout in Spain - Bloomberg05.05.25, 13:05 • 7172 views

A few hours after the incident, the country's state railway operator Renfe and railway infrastructure company Adif rushed to restore service between Madrid and Seville.

But according to the Ministry of Transport, more than 10,000 passengers were affected by the theft.

Recall

The railway incident in Spain occurred just a week after a large-scale blackout on the Iberian Peninsula on April 28, from which the country is still recovering.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
The Guardian
Seville
Spain
Madrid
Brent
$60.28
Bitcoin
$94,744.50
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$32.93
Золото
$3,331.79
Ethereum
$1,822.66