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The attack on St. Petersburg on October 18 was the largest since 2022 — ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3862 views

Ukrainian strikes damaged the VKontakte data center, an oil terminal, and an Ozon warehouse. About 20,000 people were left without electricity.

The attack on St. Petersburg on October 18 was the largest since 2022 — ISW

The strikes by Ukrainian forces on Russia's St. Petersburg became the largest attack on the Russian Federation's digital, energy, and logistics infrastructure since 2022. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to UNN.

Details

Analysts, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, state that Russian forces shot down 1,015 Ukrainian drones over Russia, occupied Crimea, and the Black Sea.

And the governor of the Leningrad Region, Alexander Drozdenko, reported that Russian forces shot down 145 drones over the Leningrad Region alone on the night of October 17–18

- the article says.

"White Nights" in St. Petersburg: drones attacked an oil terminal and VK data center18.10.26, 09:59 • 14475 views

It is noted that Ukrainian forces significantly damaged Russia's data center serving the social network "VKontakte" near St. Petersburg, left about 20,000 people without electricity, and also struck an oil terminal in the Leningrad Region.

Ukrainian forces also struck a warehouse of the "Ozon" shopping center in St. Petersburg ... and caused a major fire, ... they also struck the cable-stayed bridge along the Western High-Speed Diameter bridge, which connects the northern and southern parts of St. Petersburg

- ISW stated.

They summarized that Ukraine's strikes on October 17–18 against Russia's Leningrad Region were large-scale and covered an extremely broad range of targets, highlighting Russia's persistent vulnerabilities in its air defense system and problems with troop command and control.

We remind you

The Russian city of St. Petersburg came under a massive drone attack during the night of Sunday, October 18. This was reported by UNN , citing local public channels and OSINT resources.

Mass drone attack on St. Petersburg: Ozon warehouse attacked, thousands of Russians left without power18.10.26, 09:35 • 19834 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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