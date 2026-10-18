Mass drone attack on St. Petersburg: Ozon warehouse attacked, thousands of Russians left without power

Saint Petersburg came under a massive drone attack overnight on Sunday, October 18. An Ozon warehouse was attacked, and operations at Pulkovo Airport were suspended, reports UNN.

Details

According to reports, an Ozon warehouse was attacked in the Kolpinsky District—one of Ozon's busiest fulfillment centers in the Northwestern region, with an area of up to 79,000 sq. m.

Additionally, 15 flights were canceled at Pulkovo Airport due to a drone attack. As of 7 a.m., another 25 departures were delayed. They include flights to Tyumen, Sochi, Izhevsk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, and Moscow, as well as to Antalya and Hurghada.

In addition, it was reported that more than 20,000 people in the Leningrad region were left without electricity following drone attacks.

"The disconnection of two transformer substations in Yanino is ongoing; 50 apartment buildings, home to around 20,000 people, are in the affected area," Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

He also stated that 144 UAVs had been shot down over the region, while Russia's Defense Ministry reported the destruction of 1,015 UAVs over Russian territory.

Recall

The Russian city of Saint Petersburg came under a massive drone attack overnight on Sunday, October 18.