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On November 16, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

Ukrenergo warned of hourly outages for all consumers and power restrictions for industry. The reason is attacks on the energy system.

On November 16, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity

In a number of regions of Ukraine, outage schedules will be in effect tomorrow. Ukrenergo reported that between 1 and 3 groups of consumers are planned to be disconnected, UNN reports.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented tomorrow: 

• for industry  –  capacity restriction schedules;

• for all categories of consumers – hourly outage schedules (from 1 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow’s outages may last from 4 to 12 hours.

The reason is the aftermath of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock in order to return electricity to Ukrainian homes as soon as possible 

- Ukrenergo reported.

Due to a Russian attack, parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were left without electricity15.11.26, 15:19 • 14414 views

Antonina Tumanova

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