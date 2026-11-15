Due to a Russian attack, parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were left without electricity

As a result of another Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were left without electricity. Emergency power cuts were introduced in the regions, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy attacked an energy facility once again. Due to damage to energy equipment, consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions were left without electricity. Emergency power cuts are being implemented in these regions. All responsible services remain in constant contact and are coordinating their actions - Ukrenergo reports.

They also reported that energy crews would begin repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

What is the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported that, as a result of the enemy attack, populated areas in the Dnipro and Kamianske districts were partially left without electricity.

Energy workers are already working to restore electricity supplies. Hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities are switching to generator power - he noted.

The official also added that Points of Invincibility are operating in the region, where people can warm up, charge their devices and use the internet.

What is the situation in Zaporizhzhia

According to Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Region Defense Council, Russian troops struck critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia.

We understand how important it is now to restore all necessary services for people as quickly as possible. The relevant services are already working. As for the city's vital services: water supply should return to normal within the next 30 minutes. We are restoring heating. We expect that within an hour, approximately 75% of consumers will have heat. All medical facilities have switched to backup power. Patients are receiving assistance as usual. Mobile operators continue to work, and traffic lights are also functioning thanks to backup power. Points of Invincibility are ready to operate. They will be opened if necessary. We are keeping the situation under control. We will обязательно report any changes - the official said.

Reminder

As a result of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad, one person was killed and ten were injured. A 7-year-old boy is among those injured.