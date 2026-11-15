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A Muay Thai coach and drone operator, Rayana, was killed in the war — what is known about her

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1896 views

Rayana, a Muay Thai coach and UAV operator, was killed in the Donetsk sector. The defender will be buried in Odesa.

A Muay Thai coach and drone operator, Rayana, was killed in the war — what is known about her

Raiana, an athlete, Muay Thai coach, and drone operator with the Sheikh Mansur Chechen Volunteer Battalion, was killed in the war for Ukraine’s independence, UNN reports, citing the Sports Committee of Ukraine.

As noted by the Sports Committee, Raiana was the only woman in the unit, carried out combat missions in the Donetsk area, tracked and helped destroy Russian armored vehicles. The defender is survived by her son.

The death of the servicewoman was reported by the public organization "League of Muslim Women of Ukraine" and Seyran Arifov, head of the All-Ukrainian Association of Public Organizations "Alraid."

Before the war, Raiana devoted herself to sports. She practiced Muay Thai and later became a coach, teaching martial arts to children and adults.

In 2024, Raiana decided to join the military. She completed drone piloting courses and became a UAV operator in the Sheikh Mansur Battalion. Raiana explained her decision to fight by her desire to protect her son’s future and do everything possible for Ukraine’s victory.

Former Kremlin political prisoner Mykola Karpiuk killed at the front20.09.26, 19:14 • 14225 views

"I know that the enemy is here, and I can do something. I want my child not to know war and to grow up in a free Ukraine. I came with the intention of fighting and defending my country," the defender said.

At the front, she carried out combat missions, including tracking enemy equipment. In addition, she headed the unit’s food supply headquarters, taking care of providing for her fellow soldiers.

Raiana was a Muslim, attended a mosque in Kyiv, and until the very end cared for the mosque in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

The defender will be buried in Odesa, where her family lives. Her son will preserve the memory of his mother, who gave her life so that he could grow up in a free Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

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