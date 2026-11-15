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Traffic patterns on Roman Shukhevych Avenue in Kyiv have changed: what drivers need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

Traffic on Shukhevych Avenue and the Northern Bridge in Kyiv has been temporarily restricted. Directions and access routes have been designated separately for cars, trucks, and public transport.

Traffic patterns on Roman Shukhevych Avenue in Kyiv have changed: what drivers need to know

A temporary traffic scheme has been introduced in Kyiv on Roman Shukhevych Avenue and the Northern Bridge. The restrictions apply to passenger cars, trucks, and public transport. This is reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, according to UNN.

Details

Passenger cars traveling along Roman Shukhevych Avenue toward the Northern Bridge must make a U-turn in the opposite direction at the designated U-turn point near the intersection with Honore de Balzac Street. For trucks traveling toward the Northern Bridge, a temporary U-turn point has been arranged on Roman Shukhevych Avenue near the bridge over the Desenka River. Further on, truck drivers must travel in the opposite direction and may turn right onto the Podilskyi Bridge crossing

- the police said in a post.

In addition, the police emphasize that traffic across the Northern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank is permitted exclusively for public transport. From the right bank to the left bank, passenger cars and public transport are allowed.

Access to Muromets Park and the shopping centers is provided exclusively from the right bank. Patrol officers are ensuring traffic safety at the site, while the relevant temporary road signs provide information about changes in directions

 - the police said in a post.

We remind you

Starting November 16, "phantom" vehicles will monitor speed and dangerous traffic violations on the roads of the Lviv and Odesa regions. Since September, they have recorded more than 112,000 speeding violations.

Alla Kiosak

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