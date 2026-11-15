"Russia has shown how far it is willing to go to undermine Europe's security" - Ukraine reacts to sabotage in Estonia

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha reacted to the sabotage organized by Russian military intelligence and stressed: "Ukraine expresses full solidarity with Estonia following the attempted arson attack on the Estonian defense company Threod Systems," reports UNN.

By targeting a European defense company, russia is demonstrating how far it is prepared to go to undermine Europe’s security and obstruct military support for Ukraine. Moscow is increasingly resorting to sabotage and intimidation against European countries, and such actions cannot go unanswered. I highly commend the swift and effective response of Estonia’s security services. We need stronger coordinated action to counter Russian sabotage, increase pressure on Moscow, and ensure accountability for such actions. Every such attack must exact a real price from the aggressor – Sybiha stated.

According to him, Estonia’s decision to close all crossing points on its border with russia from December 1 sends a clear signal that hostile actions have concrete consequences.

We welcome this decisive step to strengthen Estonia’s security. Estonia has shown that Russian sabotage can and must have consequences that go beyond diplomatic condemnation. This approach deserves broader support throughout Europe - the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry concluded.

Estonia will close all border crossing points on its border with Russia starting December 1

In addition

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal reported that during the night of November 14, an attempted act of sabotage had been carried out against the defense company Threod Systems, which manufactures drones, including for Ukraine and NATO countries.

The country’s chief prosecutor, Astrid Asi, reported the detention of eight Latvian citizens suspected of involvement in the sabotage.

The Director General of Estonia’s Security Police Department, Margo Palloson, stated that, according to Estonian counterintelligence, russia was behind the attempted sabotage and that it was coordinated by Russia’s GRU.