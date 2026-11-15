$45.3850.34
ukenru
06:25 PM • 916 views
"Russia has shown how far it is willing to go to undermine Europe's security" - Ukraine reacts to sabotage in Estonia
06:10 PM • 3534 views
Disruptions to air travel in the United States continue for the third consecutive day — more than a thousand flights have been canceled
05:42 PM • 9380 views
On November 16, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long people will have to sit without electricity
05:08 PM • 13039 views
NASA's "Voyager 1" probe is preparing to reach a colossal distance milestone
04:34 PM • 15763 views
Estonia will close all border crossing points on its border with Russia starting December 1Video
03:42 PM • 22021 views
Ukraine will be hit by rain and wet snow, followed by warmer weather — forecasters have issued a forecast for the beginning of the week
03:24 PM • 22391 views
Prince Harry unexpectedly arrived in Lviv and supported Ukrainian veterans at the Invictus GamesPhoto
03:15 PM • 18511 views
Unknown drones damaged three ships in the Black Sea near a Romanian shipping channel
02:36 PM • 33942 views
Restrictions on Starshield’s operation in Ukraine: SpaceX named the reason
02:25 PM • 18814 views
Ferry and pontoon crossings will not replace Kyiv’s bridges - Zelenskyy’s adviser “Flash”
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+3°
2.3m/s
73%
761mm
Popular news
A medieval sword, a portrait of a Swedish queen, and a 400-year-old typeface were found in EstoniaNovember 15, 08:52 AM • 13891 views
SpaceX's Starship successfully returned from orbit to the landing padVideoNovember 15, 09:48 AM • 23029 views
NABU and SAPO may have built a case against the SBU based on information from an FSB agent: Tsybulko demands an urgent audit of the anti-corruption agenciesNovember 15, 10:48 AM • 16195 views
How to protect your home from negative energy: folk beliefs, talismans, and ancient ways to cleanse the house03:00 PM • 27406 views
"I hope you die" — Nvidia employees recount former CEO Huang's outbursts of anger03:53 PM • 11057 views
Publications
How to protect your home from negative energy: folk beliefs, talismans, and ancient ways to cleanse the house03:00 PM • 27500 views
Those Who Work in the Shadows: How the SBU’s Agent Network Makes the Most Complex Special Operations PossibleNovember 15, 08:06 AM • 46720 views
Diabetes can develop for years without symptoms: how many Ukrainians have the disease and how to detect itNovember 14, 02:59 PM • 68532 views
Criminal elements, the FSB, and NABU: did the Russian special services use anti-corruption activists to attack the SBU?VideoNovember 14, 02:31 PM • 56006 views
NABU’s double standards: why Duka’s damaged phones became a public argument, while Magamedrasulov’s case did notVideoNovember 14, 09:01 AM • 67629 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Latvia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sabalenka embroiled in scandal over foul-mouthed outburst — the tennis player has already apologized to Svitolina and explained her emotionsPhotoVideo06:02 PM • 1216 views
"I hope you die" — Nvidia employees recount former CEO Huang's outbursts of anger03:53 PM • 11128 views
Nvidia chief loses position after Rubio memo to Trump about alleged ties to Chinese intelligence – WPNovember 15, 05:29 AM • 26681 views
What is celebrated on November 15 in Ukraine and around the world November 15, 04:55 AM • 27926 views
1,500-year-old burials of Germanic warriors with gold, swords, and warhorses found in FranceNovember 15, 04:05 AM • 24861 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
Gold
Bild
The New York Times

"Russia has shown how far it is willing to go to undermine Europe's security" - Ukraine reacts to sabotage in Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

Sybiga condemned an attempted arson attack on the defense company Threod Systems, which Estonia links to Russia's GRU. Eight Latvian citizens were detained.

"Russia has shown how far it is willing to go to undermine Europe's security" - Ukraine reacts to sabotage in Estonia

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha reacted to the sabotage organized by Russian military intelligence and stressed: "Ukraine expresses full solidarity with Estonia following the attempted arson attack on the Estonian defense company Threod Systems," reports UNN.

By targeting a European defense company, russia is demonstrating how far it is prepared to go to undermine Europe’s security and obstruct military support for Ukraine. Moscow is increasingly resorting to sabotage and intimidation against European countries, and such actions cannot go unanswered. I highly commend the swift and effective response of Estonia’s security services. We need stronger coordinated action to counter Russian sabotage, increase pressure on Moscow, and ensure accountability for such actions. Every such attack must exact a real price from the aggressor 

– Sybiha stated. 

According to him, Estonia’s decision to close all crossing points on its border with russia from December 1 sends a clear signal that hostile actions have concrete consequences.

We welcome this decisive step to strengthen Estonia’s security. Estonia has shown that Russian sabotage can and must have consequences that go beyond diplomatic condemnation. This approach deserves broader support throughout Europe 

- the head of Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry concluded.

Estonia will close all border crossing points on its border with Russia starting December 115.11.26, 18:34 • 15764 views

In addition

Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal reported that during the night of November 14, an attempted act of sabotage had been carried out against the defense company Threod Systems, which manufactures drones, including for Ukraine and NATO countries.

The country’s chief prosecutor, Astrid Asi, reported the detention of eight Latvian citizens suspected of involvement in the sabotage.

The Director General of Estonia’s Security Police Department, Margo Palloson, stated that, according to Estonian counterintelligence, russia was behind the attempted sabotage and that it was coordinated by Russia’s GRU.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Kristen Michal
Latvia
NATO
Estonia
Ukraine