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Serviceman detained in Ukrainian Armed Forces for “leaking” positions - woman from channel for seeking close relationships was eliciting information

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

The machine gunner passed his female interlocutor the coordinates of units and equipment in the Kramatorsk direction. He was taken into custody.

Serviceman detained in Ukrainian Armed Forces for “leaking” positions - woman from channel for seeking close relationships was eliciting information

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was detained for passing information about the location of Ukrainian units and military equipment to a woman he had met online. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on September 30, UNN reports.

A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who passed information about the location of Ukrainian units and military equipment was detained

- the OPG reported.

Details

"According to the investigation, a machine gunner from one of the brigades of unmanned systems met a woman on Telegram who presented herself as a servicemember of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They met through a channel for finding romantic relationships. During their communication, the woman gradually elicited information from him about the location of Ukrainian units. In this way, the investigation believes that the serviceman was being used "in the dark" in the interests of the russian special services," the post reads.

According to the OPG, from September 4 to 16, 2026, the man "passed the woman information about the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and marked on electronic maps the geolocations of personnel and equipment, including those of his own formation in the Kramatorsk direction."

"He was exposed on September 19. During the search, a mobile phone used to disseminate this information was seized. The serviceman was charged with the unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement, deployment, and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations (Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is currently in custody," the post reads.

Recall

The SBU exposed an agent of the russian GRU in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region who passed the enemy data on the deployment of units. The perpetrator, a 30-year-old man who had been mobilized, collected information about command posts, warehouses, and artillery, and also possessed combat grenades and explosives.

Alla Kiosak

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