The Armed Forces of Ukraine are not only defending, but also actively counterattacking the enemy - Syrskyi

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
12:09 PM • 1628 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 10876 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 12024 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 15183 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 54329 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 50562 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 39490 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 51765 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94727 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 35387 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
Popular news
Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district: a couple killedFebruary 6, 03:36 AM • 6770 views
Republicans fear losing control of Congress due to Trump's policies - The HillFebruary 6, 04:06 AM • 4134 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 18696 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISW09:36 AM • 10819 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 6798 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 7228 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
11:00 AM • 10876 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 27630 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
February 5, 03:05 PM • 54329 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 10:05 AM • 94727 views
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 16965 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 19872 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 29211 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 32455 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 68503 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are not only defending, but also actively counterattacking the enemy - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that every fourth combat engagement is an offensive action by the Defense Forces. He also emphasized the strengthening of air defense, the development of medical forces, and the technological buildup of troops.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are not only defending, but also actively counterattacking the enemy - Syrskyi
Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers are not only conducting a defensive operation but are also actively counterattacking the enemy. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during an off-the-record conversation with Ukrainian and foreign journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, every fourth combat engagement involves offensive actions by units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. During the conversation with the media, the Commander-in-Chief discussed a wide range of pressing issues.

First and foremost, the discussion focused on strengthening the air defense system and all its components, interaction with partners regarding the supply of anti-aircraft missiles, the development of domestic innovations, and the scaling up of units with interceptor drones.

Syrskyi also touched upon the issue of developing medical forces. He noted that the lives of Ukrainian soldiers directly depend on their capabilities.

The priority is the further technological build-up of all branches and types of troops. We must win the battle of technologies. Artificial intelligence, machine vision, automated target acquisition, ground robotic systems - these areas are systematically developing and scaling up.

- stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that in January 2026, the total enemy losses in killed and seriously wounded amounted to over 31.7 thousand people. This exceeded the volume of their personnel replenishment.

Yevhen Ustimenko

