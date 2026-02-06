The Armed Forces of Ukraine are not only defending, but also actively counterattacking the enemy - Syrskyi

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers are not only conducting a defensive operation but are also actively counterattacking the enemy. This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during an off-the-record conversation with Ukrainian and foreign journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Syrskyi, every fourth combat engagement involves offensive actions by units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. During the conversation with the media, the Commander-in-Chief discussed a wide range of pressing issues.

First and foremost, the discussion focused on strengthening the air defense system and all its components, interaction with partners regarding the supply of anti-aircraft missiles, the development of domestic innovations, and the scaling up of units with interceptor drones.

Syrskyi also touched upon the issue of developing medical forces. He noted that the lives of Ukrainian soldiers directly depend on their capabilities.

The priority is the further technological build-up of all branches and types of troops. We must win the battle of technologies. Artificial intelligence, machine vision, automated target acquisition, ground robotic systems - these areas are systematically developing and scaling up. - stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that in January 2026, the total enemy losses in killed and seriously wounded amounted to over 31.7 thousand people. This exceeded the volume of their personnel replenishment.