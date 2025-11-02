The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems and developing a concept for destroying drones with helicopters

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are forming a command for unmanned air defense systems. In particular, a concept for destroying enemy drones using helicopters is being developed, reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly working to counter enemy attack UAVs. On the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, held another meeting on increasing capabilities to counter enemy attack drones. - stated in the General Staff's report.

It is noted that reports on the effectiveness of interceptor drone operator groups were heard, and the specifics of using different types of such UAVs were analyzed. The results of using these systems in current combat conditions were discussed, and priority areas for their further implementation were identified.

Work is actively underway to create an effective layered air defense. New units of interceptor UAVs are being formed, the training of specialists is being increased, additional training facilities and appropriate infrastructure for high-quality operator training are being created. - stated in the report.

The formation of the Command of Unmanned Air Defense Systems within the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is also continuing. The military paid special attention to the issue of destroying enemy drones using helicopters.

Currently, technical re-equipment of aircraft with the latest detection and engagement systems is underway. In addition, intensive work is being carried out to involve light aircraft in drone countermeasures, which will allow more effective engagement of Russian UAVs at higher altitudes.

Work on deploying an effective layered air defense is carried out constantly, as the enemy continuously improves its means of destruction, increases their number, and changes tactics of use. The Defense Forces are systematically working to increase the effectiveness of destroying enemy drones. - noted the General Staff.

Addition

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are preparing strikes on Russia that could cause blackouts.