The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems and developing a concept for destroying drones with helicopters

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
09:32 AM • 3950 views
Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicionPhoto
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 15515 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 39054 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 69808 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 75707 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 99888 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 89338 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 44531 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 56537 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 45808 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
The author of the idea to invite foreign journalists to Pokrovsk and Kupyansk arrived in occupied Donetsk region - Center for Countering DisinformationNovember 2, 01:25 AM • 28220 views
Tens of thousands of Serbs honored the victims at the railway station, ignoring Vučić's threatsNovember 2, 02:23 AM • 15018 views
Russia announces the launching of the nuclear submarine "Khabarovsk"November 2, 03:08 AM • 6472 views
A Russian Il-76, which served the Wagner PMC, landed in the Venezuelan capital after a two-day journeyNovember 2, 04:05 AM • 13165 views
The number of victims of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to four, including two childrenPhoto05:43 AM • 12419 views
Publications
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 15515 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 99888 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 89338 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 92232 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 76090 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Yurii Ihnat
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 28101 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 75707 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 92232 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 54053 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 62390 views
Actual
Technology
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems and developing a concept for destroying drones with helicopters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are forming a command for unmanned air defense systems. A concept for destroying enemy drones using helicopters is being developed, and light aircraft are also being involved.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems and developing a concept for destroying drones with helicopters

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are creating a command for unmanned air defense systems. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are forming a command for unmanned air defense systems. In particular, a concept for destroying enemy drones using helicopters is being developed, reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details 

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly working to counter enemy attack UAVs. On the instructions of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, held another meeting on increasing capabilities to counter enemy attack drones.

- stated in the General Staff's report.

It is noted that reports on the effectiveness of interceptor drone operator groups were heard, and the specifics of using different types of such UAVs were analyzed. The results of using these systems in current combat conditions were discussed, and priority areas for their further implementation were identified.

Work is actively underway to create an effective layered air defense. New units of interceptor UAVs are being formed, the training of specialists is being increased, additional training facilities and appropriate infrastructure for high-quality operator training are being created.

- stated in the report.

Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding01.11.25, 16:21 • 39046 views

The formation of the Command of Unmanned Air Defense Systems within the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is also continuing. The military paid special attention to the issue of destroying enemy drones using helicopters.

Currently, technical re-equipment of aircraft with the latest detection and engagement systems is underway. In addition, intensive work is being carried out to involve light aircraft in drone countermeasures, which will allow more effective engagement of Russian UAVs at higher altitudes.

Work on deploying an effective layered air defense is carried out constantly, as the enemy continuously improves its means of destruction, increases their number, and changes tactics of use. The Defense Forces are systematically working to increase the effectiveness of destroying enemy drones.

 - noted the General Staff. 

Addition

 Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are preparing strikes on Russia that could cause blackouts

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Andriy Hnatov
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine