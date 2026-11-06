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The architect of the toughest initiatives — whom Trump appointed as the new White House chief of staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

After Republicans lost control of Congress, Trump replaced Susie Wiles with radical adviser Stephen Miller.

The architect of the toughest initiatives — whom Trump appointed as the new White House chief of staff
REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump replaced White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller. Thus, the architect of a number of Trump's toughest domestic policy initiatives took over as White House chief of staff — and this happened after the Republican Party lost control of Congress in this week's midterm elections, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The publication notes that these personnel changes place Trump's longtime and loyal ally — an adviser known for his radical views — at the helm of implementing the president's political agenda. This comes as Trump prepares for a confrontation with the House of Representatives and Senate, where Democrats hold the majority, as well as for an expected wave of congressional investigations.

White House officials told Reuters that Miller's appointment indicates that Trump intends to act aggressively on domestic policy.

It should be added

Miller was a key figure on Trump's team throughout his first presidential term (2017–2021). After Trump's return to the White House in 2025, Miller officially served as deputy chief of staff (under Wiles), but wielded enormous influence over the shaping of domestic policy and enjoyed the president's particular trust.

He is best known for being the driving force behind the Trump administration's tough immigration measures, including setting a target of 3,000 arrests per day. In an effort to meet this goal, federal immigration agencies expanded the pool of people subject to detention to include even migrants who had lived in the United States for decades.

White House denies Hegseth and Rubio to leave jobs after Republican losses06.11.26, 08:47 • 4284 views

In a social media post, Trump called Miller "one of my most trusted advisers" and also praised Susie Wiles for her "outstanding work." According to Trump, the personnel changes will take effect on Monday.

A White House official said that Wiles, who resigned on Thursday evening, would move to Trump's political operation.

Ahead of Tuesday's elections, Trump was dissatisfied with the performance of his political and communications teams, particularly against the backdrop of his approval rating falling to near-record lows. According to a source familiar with the situation, Trump said this week that the White House should act "more aggressively" given that Democrats were regaining power in Congress.

The source said that on Wednesday, Wiles's allies in the White House began expressing concern about her possible replacement. "He rewards those who are most loyal to him. He is not changing course," another White House official said.

Democrats gain control of Congress, dealing a blow to Trump04.11.26, 08:33 • 24040 views

Antonina Tumanova

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