The Air Force shot down 5 of 6 missiles and 23 drones at night

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 66831 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 75081 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96082 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 175828 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221589 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136667 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364706 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180772 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149111 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197652 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 66733 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61554 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 74962 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76557 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 95972 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5430 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9172 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14032 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35287 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37047 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Air Force shot down 5 of 6 missiles and 23 drones at night

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22696 views

The Air Force shot down 5 of 6 missiles and 23 unmanned aerial vehicles during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of June 27.

The Air Force shot down 5 of 6 missiles and 23 drones at night

On the night of June 27, the Air Force shot down 28 air targets – 5 missiles and 23 attack drones of the Russian army-during a massive attack. This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces Nikolay Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of June 27, the Russian invaders launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine, using air-based, sea-based missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Forces, mobile Fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in combat work.

In total, the enemy used 6 missiles of different types and 23 attack UAVs.:

  • 1 x-47 M2 Kinzhal aerobic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov region– Russian Federation.);
  • 4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the north-eastern part of the Black Sea);
  • 1 guided aircraft missile X-59 / x – 69 (from the airspace of the Kursk region-Russian Federation.);
  • 23 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area – Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia).

As a result of the air battle, 28 air targets were shot down:

  • 4 Kalibr cruise missiles;
  • 1 x-59/x-69 guided aircraft missile;
  • 23 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136"type.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Kh-59
Black Sea
Ukraine
Poland
