The Air Force shot down 5 of 6 missiles and 23 drones at night

On the night of June 27, the Air Force shot down 28 air targets – 5 missiles and 23 attack drones of the Russian army-during a massive attack. This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces Nikolay Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on the night of June 27, the Russian invaders launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine, using air-based, sea-based missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Forces, mobile Fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in combat work.

In total, the enemy used 6 missiles of different types and 23 attack UAVs.:

1 x-47 M2 Kinzhal aerobic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov region– Russian Federation.);

4 Kalibr cruise missiles (from the north-eastern part of the Black Sea);

1 guided aircraft missile X-59 / x – 69 (from the airspace of the Kursk region-Russian Federation.);

23 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area – Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia).

As a result of the air battle, 28 air targets were shot down:

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 x-59/x-69 guided aircraft missile;