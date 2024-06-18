Thailand recognizes same-sex marriage

In Thailand, the Senate passed a law legalizing same-sex marriage. This is the first country in Southeast Asia to implement such a reform. This was reported by UNN with reference to Barron's.

On Tuesday, May 18, the Senate of Thailand approved the final version of the marriage equality bill. This makes Thailand the first country in the Southeast Asian region to implement this type of reform.

Thailand, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Asia, is already known for its vibrant LGBT culture and tolerance.

The reform took several years and met with little resistance in Thai civil society, which is very tolerant of sexual identity and orientation, including Buddhist religious authorities.

However, activists have criticized the lack of legal protection for same-sex couples despite this de facto tolerance. Therefore, this is a major victory for the associations and for several European embassies that have been involved in the work to recognize the rights of sexual minorities.

In early June, thousands of activists paraded through the streets of Bangkok, joined by Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who wore a rainbow shirt to celebrate Pride Month.

